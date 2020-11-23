The first ever virtual and pan-African CIPM conference

How do you as a HR Professional harness this tremendous potential and channel our Continents most important resource for the future. Join hundreds of the most influential thinkers and practitioners in HR and Business on the African Continent for a 3-day virtual conference to discuss the Future of Work!

This first of its kind conference promises to be the largest and most diverse ever. Themed, Re-invent: Exploring the New Frontiers, the event is slated to hold from 26th to 28th November, 2020. Engage and network with professionals from Zambia, Ghana, Tanzania, Egypt, Kenya, South Africa, Nigeria, Uganda and many more across the continent as this 52nd Conference opens you to a whole new world of opportunities across the Continent and beyond.

This year’s theme explores recent developments in public governance, business and workplaces as they grapple with multiple overlapping crisis situations that are severely disrupting how we live, work, and do business. It will share deep insights and experiences surrounding the workplace, and each context explore how the professionals in their countries have navigated the new normal.

Still part of this year’s conference line up, is The Maiden HR Academic Conference and Technology Fair - A pre-conference activities holding on the 25th & 26th November, 2020. The fair will feature organizations coming to showcase technology to help automate HR functions and processes. HR Technology GODP Consulting and SAP are the organizations anchoring the fair.

Navigating the New Normal in today’s World of Work

In order to stabilize and rebound, there is a need to continuously explore new frontiers and develop multi-dimensional people and organizational capabilities that holistically address Work, the Worker and the Workplace - all necessary for continued relevance, competitiveness and impact in today's World of Work. Governments, businesses, organizations and individuals all require deep foresight, the right bundles of competencies - including agility, resilience and new ways of problem-solving, in order to survive today and thrive well into the future. Hence, It is most crucial therefore to re-invent, and to identify opportunities and solutions to the various challenges facing the Workforce, HR Professionals and Leaders in Government and Business.

Why You Can’t Miss This Year’s Conference

This Annual National Conference offers HR professionals, business leaders, teams and organization front-liners, inspiring content for deep foresight and new ways of problem solving in the modern workspace. Attendees at the conference are assured that they'll develop new ideas and discover practical guidance from the most influential thinkers and practitioners in HR and business in Africa.

Hear from the experts - over 15 professional speakers from across the Continent and various great keynote speakers

Get solutions to workplace challenges; know the facts, predictions and latest trends

Explore new strategies, learn new skills, upgrade current ones and enhance your perspectives

Make invaluable connects with peers across Africa that will grow your global network and influence.

CIPM annual conference pulls together an assemblage of thousands of public and private sector practitioners, and provides a platform for intellectual discourse, learning, inspiration, networking, collaboration and engagement on contemporary global and national economic and policy issues. This year’s edition will not be an exception, seize the opportunity to learn, network and e-meet some of great thought leaders.

The first ever virtual and pan-African CIPM conference

Conference Speakers

Notable speakers at the CIPM 52nd Pan-African Virtual Conference include:

Peter Cheese, Chief Executive, CIPD, UK.

Dr. Sunday Isiyaku, Country Director, SightSavers International Nigeria & Ghana

Grace Omo-Lamai, Human Resource Director, Nigerian Breweries PLC

Anita Kemi Dasilva MD, MPH, Founder, Women at Risk International Foundation (WARIF)

Olusegun Mojeed, FCIPM Chief Ideas Officer, Bezaleel Consulting Group

Olusola Adewole, Partner, Digital Workforce Transformation, PwC Nigeria

Dayalan Govender, Partner, Workforce of the Future Platform Lead, PwC South Africa

Caroline Smit, Senior Manager, PwC Cape Town South Africa

Narayanan Vaidyanathan, Head of Business Insights, ACCA

Dr. Bruce Watt, Vice President, DDI Europe, India, Australia, Africa

Dr. Tarek Desouki, MD, EMEA Region of VIA Consultation Group, Egypt

and other seasoned Speakers

The CIPM, in its role as the apex regulatory body for People Management and Organisational Development in Nigeria, continues to focus on reaching and impacting various target audiences across the HR ecosystem covered by our regulatory mandate.

It has been one of our key objectives at the CIPM to create strong avenues via which we would connect, learn from, and grow with the Nigerian, African and Global Academic Communities, whilst at the same time, be able to draw that link into the world of work in which HRM is delivered and practiced.

With pride we bring to you our maiden Annual Academic Conference.

