Simba TVS launches next generation tricycle

Simba TVS, Nigeria’s leading tricycle company has launched the brand new TVS King Deluxe Plus tricycle, with revolutionary iTouch technology.

Aimed at creating an easier, safer and more comfortable riding experience, the innovative new starting system of the vehicle is a product of extensive research and development by TVS Motor Company – one of the world’s largest two- and three-wheeler companies.

At a glittering event held at the Oriental Hotel in Lagos, the Simba Group launched the TVS King Deluxe Plus with iTouch, which contains several upgraded features and enhancements over existing models, with the revolutionary new starting system forming the cornerstone of this next generation vehicle.

This iTouch feature assures a one-touch noiseless start and is made possible as a result of a new starting system that completely eliminates the starter motor. This not only reduces the frequency of wear on parts, but also reduces fuel consumption resulting in significantly reduced operating costs of the vehicle. The rider also enjoys a starting mechanism that is more convenient and comfortable, and an enhanced riding experience overall as a result.

Speaking at the event, Mr Mahendra Pratap, Business Head at Simba TVS said, “We are extremely happy to launch the TVS King Deluxe Plus iTouch in Nigeria today. As the first and only tricycle manufacturer worldwide to have this patented and revolutionary technology we are very excited about the benefits that will be experienced by our riders, our fleet owners and our mechanic community.

"Once again, Simba TVS has driven the agenda in terms of innovation in this market, and we remain committed to not only bringing the best technology and products to Nigeria, but continuing to invest in the spares network and after-sales service, which has become the hallmark of our success over the last twenty years in this industry.”

This is another feather in the cap for Simba TVS who earlier this year won the “Tricycle of the Year Award” in addition to various other awards for manufacturing excellence, service and also commendation for their contribution to socio-economic improvement of Nigeria.

