Shell awards $800m contracts to Nigerian companies

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the conference had as its theme: ‘Petroleum Industry Act: Energy Transition and the Future of Nigeria’s Oil and Gas.’

Okunbor, represented by Mr Ed Ubong, Managing Director, Shell Nigeria Gas (SNG) said there was a need to work on building capacity in-country.

According to him, this will enable local industries to enter the supply chain and participate more aggressively.

He said :”We need to reduce the industry’s reliance on imports and create new markets in-country.

“At Shell, we recognise that local content is key to surviving a post-COVID 19 pandemic world and Shell will continue to invest in this space.

“We remain committed to building capacity and competence in country to enable more Nigerians participate directly and indirectly in the gas value chain and pump more money into the local economy by supporting Nigerian companies.

“Shell assists Nigerian companies to achieve the necessary certification for their products and services to ensure that they qualify for tenders and contracts to provide goods and services across its operations and the Nigerian oil and gas.

“In 2020, 100 per cent of SCiN contracts, worth $800 million, were awarded to Nigerian companies.

“SCiN has also provided access to nearly $1.5 billion in loans to 764 Nigerian vendors under the Shell Contractor Support Fund since 2012.”

Okunbor said these loans had helped to improve their tendering opportunities.

He said Shell was also investing in a gas portfolio that would increase supply for Nigerian and international customers via an expanding network of plants, pipelines and export terminals.

Okunbor said they were being developed with joint venture partners, the Nigerian government and communities.

He said: ”Harnessing our vast gas resources is key to development of the country.

“Natural gas gives us the ability to lift millions of people out of energy poverty, giving them the power to improve their physical health, wellbeing and standard of living.

“It also gives us a pathway to economic growth and development.