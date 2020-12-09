Energy management and digital transformation company, Schneider Electric, in partnership with JustStandOut, GTS Professionals and others, has launched new E-commerce platforms to meet the demands of its teeming online customers.

Marketing and Communications Manager for Schneider Electric, Viviane Mike-Eze, who made this known in a media chat, stated that empowering Schneider Electric partners on E-commerce has become necessary due to the growing preference for online transactions by end-users, influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mike-Eze also noted that Schneider Electric will promote the online visibility of e-commerce partners through joint marketing actions targeted at attracting online clientele to their websites.

“Schneider Electric aims to ensure easy accessibility and identification of genuine products nationwide, giving customers clear visibility on its accredited online and offline distributors, with this information available on the Schneider Electric website.

"Our partners e-commerce platforms is an avenue for customers to access the company’s products online, conveniently, but also to enjoy exclusive promotions online” she stated.

This initiative is expected to impact some tens of thousands of digitally engaged customers and visitors to Schneider Electric website and social media accounts.