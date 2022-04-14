Radisson Hotel Group announce Nigeria remains a key market for expansion in its 2022 development plan across Africa – Bert Fol

Mr. Fol continued that as part of its development strategy for Africa, RHG’s objective in Nigeria is to increase “our portfolio by at least 50%, by 2025. The prime focus of expansion is the capital city of Abuja, followed by Lagos and Port Harcourt”.

“We foresee developing each of our six brands in Nigeria which includes our newest Radisson Individuals brand to support potential conversions he added”.

Today, Radisson Hotel Group have 25 hotels in West Africa, aiming to reach 50 hotels by 2025, which means 5 hotels a year in the next three years.

“These ambitious expansion plans and the success of our hotels in Nigeria, even through difficult periods, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, where our operational hotels in Nigeria continued to be leaders in the market, not only in the country, but in the continent, is only possible because of our wonderful partners and our passionate teams, he expressed”.

In concluding the exciting meet and greet event which was attended by the crème of media personalities and top tier publishing houses in Nigeria, Mr. Fol recapped the hotel’s key messages for Africa restating that “Our African portfolio consists of almost 100 hotels in operation and under development. Our 2022 objective as a leading and global hotel brand is to add a dozen hotels and over 2000 rooms to the African portfolio”.

Radisson Hotel Group is one of the world's largest hotel groups with nine distinctive hotel brands, and more than 1,600 hotel in operation and under development in 120 countries. The Group’s overarching brand promise is Every Moment Matters with a signature Yes I Can! service ethos.

