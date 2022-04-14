RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Radisson Hotel Group announce Nigeria remains a key market for expansion in its 2022 development plan across Africa – Bert Fol

Mr. Bert Fol, the Regional Director for Africa in a recent networking event with key Media in Nigeria, stated that as the largest economy of the African continent, Nigeria remains a key market for Radisson Hotel Group (RHG) in the expansion of its reach across West Africa.

Bert Fol, Regional Director Africa, Radisson Hotel Group
Since opening its first hotel in Nigeria in 2011, the Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotel, Lagos V.I. its portfolio has grown to nine properties open and under development in the country, five which are operating in Lagos and Abeokuta and spread across our award-winning upper upscale brand, Radisson Blu, the upscale Radisson brand and the upper midscale brand, Park Inn by Radisson.

Mr. Fol continued that as part of its development strategy for Africa, RHG’s objective in Nigeria is to increase “our portfolio by at least 50%, by 2025. The prime focus of expansion is the capital city of Abuja, followed by Lagos and Port Harcourt”.

L-R: Olaoluwa Adegoke-Adeyemi, Editorial Manager, Inside Watch Africa; Bert Fol,Regional Director Africa, Radisson Hotel Group and Rita Opiah, General Manager Park Inn byRadisson Serviced Apartments Lagos Victoria Island.
“We foresee developing each of our six brands in Nigeria which includes our newest Radisson Individuals brand to support potential conversions he added”.

Today, Radisson Hotel Group have 25 hotels in West Africa, aiming to reach 50 hotels by 2025, which means 5 hotels a year in the next three years.

The leading hotel giant foresee developing each of its six brands in Nigeria which includes the newest Radisson Individuals brand to support potential conversions

Bert Fol, Regional Director Africa, Radisson Hotel Group
“These ambitious expansion plans and the success of our hotels in Nigeria, even through difficult periods, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, where our operational hotels in Nigeria continued to be leaders in the market, not only in the country, but in the continent, is only possible because of our wonderful partners and our passionate teams, he expressed”.

In concluding the exciting meet and greet event which was attended by the crème of media personalities and top tier publishing houses in Nigeria, Mr. Fol recapped the hotel’s key messages for Africa restating that “Our African portfolio consists of almost 100 hotels in operation and under development. Our 2022 objective as a leading and global hotel brand is to add a dozen hotels and over 2000 rooms to the African portfolio”.

L-R: Olaoluwa Adegoke-Adeyemi, Editorial Manager, Inside Watch Africa; Bert Fol,Regional Director Africa, Radisson Hotel Group and Rita Opiah, General Manager Park Inn byRadisson Serviced Apartments Lagos Victoria Island.
Radisson Hotel Group is one of the world&#39;s largest hotel groups with nine distinctive hotel brands, and more than 1,600 hotel in operation and under development in 120 countries. The Group’s overarching brand promise is Every Moment Matters with a signature Yes I Can! service ethos.

L-R: Ahmed Raza, General Manager, Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotel Lagos; ThysVan Der Merwe, General Manager Radisson Hotel Lagos Ikeja; Christophe Noel, General Manager,Radisson Blu Hotel Lagos Ikeja; Rita Opiah, General Manager Park Inn by Radisson ServicedApartments Lagos Victoria Island and Salman Saeed, General Manager Park Inn by Radisson Hotel,Abeokuta.
L-R: Thys Van Der Merwe, General Manager Radisson Hotel Lagos Ikeja; IbironkeAbiola, Director of Sales & Marketing Radisson Hotel Lagos Ikeja; Bert Fol, Regional Director Africa,Radisson Hotel Group and Abdulmajid Alaka, Executive Assistant-Administrative, Radisson HotelLagos Ikeja.
L-R: Thys Van Der Merwe, General Manager Radisson Hotel Lagos Ikeja; RitaOpiah, General Manager Park Inn by Radisson Serviced Apartments Lagos Victoria Island andChristophe Noel, General Manager, Radisson Blu Hotel Lagos Ikeja.
L-R: Wellington Mpofu, Executive Assistant Manager-Commercial, Radisson BluAnchorage Hotel Lagos Victoria Island; Bert Fol, Regional Director Africa, Radisson Hotel Group;Ikechi Uko, Founder and Publisher ATQ News; Ahmed Raza, General Manager, Radisson BluAnchorage Hotel Lagos Victoria Island and Salman Saeed, General Manager, Park Inn by RadissonHotel Abeokuta.
L-R: Rita Opiah, General Manager Park Inn by Radisson Serviced ApartmentsLagos Victoria Island; Ikechi Uko, Founder and Publisher ATQ News and Mariam Ogbolu, Food &Beverage Manager, Radisson Blu Hotel Lagos Ikeja.
L-R: Yemi Oyekanmi, District Manager, Marketing & Communications, RadissonHotels in Nigeria and Salman Saeed, General Manager Park Inn by Radisson Hotel, Abeokuta.
L-R: Thys Van Der Merwe, General Manager Radisson Hotel Lagos Ikeja; SalmanSaeed, General Manager Park Inn by Radisson Abeokuta; Bert Fol, Regional Director Africa,Radisson Hotel Group; Rita Opiah, General Manager Park Inn by Radisson Serviced ApartmentsLagos Victoria Island; Christophe Noel, General Manager, Radisson Blu Hotel Lagos Ikeja; AhmedRaza, General Manager, Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotel Lagos Victoria Island.
