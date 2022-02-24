RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Qatar Airways suspends flights to Ukraine as Canada condemns Russia’s 'unprovoked attack'

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

The company says it'll continue to closely monitor developments in Ukraine.

Qatar Airways suspends flights to Ukraine ..
Qatar Airways suspends flights to Ukraine ..

Following Russia’s onslaught on Ukraine in the early hours of Thursday, February 24, 2022, Qatar Airways has temporarily suspended all flights to Ukraine.

Recommended articles

The airline announced the development via its verified handle on Twitter.

“All Qatar Airways flights to Ukraine have been temporarily suspended. We continue to closely monitor developments. Impacted passengers should visit My Trip at http://qatarairways.com for available options”. the airline tweeted.

Earlier, Pulse had reported Russian forces' attack on Ukraine.

‘Hundreds’ of Ukrainian troops were said to have been killed, and in retaliation, Ukrainian soldiers have reportedly downed five Russian planes.

Meanwhile, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has joined other world leaders to condemn the attack on Ukraine.

Describing the attack as “egregious” and “unprovoked”, Trudeau in a statement called on Moscow to immediately withdraw its troops from Ukraine.

“Canada condemns in the strongest possible terms Russia’s egregious attack on Ukraine,” the Canadian leader said.

He added that the “unprovoked actions” was a clear further violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The President of the United States of America, Joe Biden has also condemned ‘the unprovoked and unjustified attack’ on Ukraine by Russian forces.

He said, “President Zelenskyy reached out to me tonight and we just finished speaking. I condemned this unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces. I briefed him on the steps we are taking to rally international condemnation, including tonight at the UN Security Council.”

France President, Emmanuel Macron while condemning the war on Ukraine asked Russia to immediately end its military operations in the country.

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'That is what happens when it comes to Africa'- Fiery Cameroon legend Samuel Eto'o pits Okocha against Ronaldinho

'That is what happens when it comes to Africa'- Fiery Cameroon legend Samuel Eto'o pits Okocha against Ronaldinho

How to orgasm together, here are 5 tips for couples

How to orgasm together, here are 5 tips for couples

Best pen*s size to make a woman orgasm revealed – and 8 tips to make yours bigger

Best pen*s size to make a woman orgasm revealed – and 8 tips to make yours bigger

'Phenomenal, Absolute Baller!' -Reactions as Jadon Sancho outshines Cristiano Ronaldo in United's thrilling win at Leeds

'Phenomenal, Absolute Baller!' -Reactions as Jadon Sancho outshines Cristiano Ronaldo in United's thrilling win at Leeds

I'm still a virgin, want to have kids; Ghanaian transgender, Ohemartin speaks [Watch]

I'm still a virgin, want to have kids; Ghanaian transgender, Ohemartin speaks [Watch]

7 things every woman wants to hear during s*x

7 things every woman wants to hear during s*x

Burkina Faso vs Cameroon: Kickoff time, venue, team news, predictions - AFCON 2021 Third-place match Preview

Burkina Faso vs Cameroon: Kickoff time, venue, team news, predictions - AFCON 2021 Third-place match Preview

How I was chosen to hoist AFCON trophy – Mimi Boateng tells full story

How I was chosen to hoist AFCON trophy – Mimi Boateng tells full story

Led by Kenya-based entrepreneurs Tesh Mbaabu and Mesongo Sibuti, MarketForce closes the largest Series A round of its kind in East and Central Africa

Led by Kenya-based entrepreneurs Tesh Mbaabu and Mesongo Sibuti, MarketForce closes the largest Series A round of its kind in East and Central Africa

Trending

Tanzania, Uganda, and South Africa are the top African markets for remittance inflows in Kenya

Foreign exchange currencies

Led by Kenya-based entrepreneurs Tesh Mbaabu and Mesongo Sibuti, MarketForce closes the largest Series A round of its kind in East and Central Africa

[L - R]: MarketForce co-founders, Mesongo Sibuti and Tesh Mbaabu

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said Ethiopia is currently amending its laws to allow foreign banks to operate in the country

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said Ethiopia is currently amending its laws to allow foreign banks to operate in the country

Here are the 5 products and services Africa’s most valuable startup Flutterwave launched to support growth for businesses, startups and individuals

Flutterwave's Holiday AD Campaign, stirring up emotions and inspiring new hopes for 2021