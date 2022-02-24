Qatar Airways suspends flights to Ukraine as Canada condemns Russia’s 'unprovoked attack'

The airline announced the development via its verified handle on Twitter.

“All Qatar Airways flights to Ukraine have been temporarily suspended. We continue to closely monitor developments. Impacted passengers should visit My Trip at http://qatarairways.com for available options”. the airline tweeted.

Earlier, Pulse had reported Russian forces' attack on Ukraine.

‘Hundreds’ of Ukrainian troops were said to have been killed, and in retaliation, Ukrainian soldiers have reportedly downed five Russian planes.

Meanwhile, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has joined other world leaders to condemn the attack on Ukraine.

Describing the attack as “egregious” and “unprovoked”, Trudeau in a statement called on Moscow to immediately withdraw its troops from Ukraine.

“Canada condemns in the strongest possible terms Russia’s egregious attack on Ukraine,” the Canadian leader said.

He added that the “unprovoked actions” was a clear further violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The President of the United States of America, Joe Biden has also condemned ‘the unprovoked and unjustified attack’ on Ukraine by Russian forces.

He said, “President Zelenskyy reached out to me tonight and we just finished speaking. I condemned this unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces. I briefed him on the steps we are taking to rally international condemnation, including tonight at the UN Security Council.”