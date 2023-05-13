Parallex Bank named Most Innovative, Regional Bank of 2022

The Managing Director of Parallex Bank, Dr Olufemi Bakre, said in a statement on Saturday in Lagos.

He said the awards were presented on May 12, at Eko Hotel and Suites and Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos respectively.

Bakre described the awards as a testament to the bank’s commitment to connecting with Nigerians and delivering top value.

He noted that it emphasised the bank’s continued commitment to providing Nigerians with a limitless banking experience.

“The awards highlight Parallex Bank’s dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction,” he said.

He urged the bank’s management and employees to be proud of their accomplishments and continue to strive for excellence in the future.

Also, Group Managing Director of Champion Newspaper, Dr Nwadiuto Iheakanwa, said that the award was given to leaders, companies and institutions that had made remarkable contributions to expanding Nigeria’s business frontiers and growing the economy.

“Parallex Bank was acknowledged for offering customers limitless banking experience and introducing cutting-edge products and services while maintaining a customer-centric approach for both retail and corporate clientele,” she said.

Iheakanwa, also the Editor-in-Chief of the newspaper, commended the bank’s digital technology and automation policies.

Similarly, the Chief Executive Officer and Editor- in- Chief of National Daily Newspaper, Sylvester Ebhodaghe, also lauded Parallex Bank on milestone transition.

“Parallex Bank’s successful transition from a microfinance bank to a full-fledged regional bank in Nigeria, along with its platform that is adaptable with competitive.