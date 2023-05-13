The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Parallex Bank named Most Innovative, Regional Bank of 2022

News Agency Of Nigeria

The bank MD noted that it emphasised the bank’s continued commitment to providing Nigerians with a limitless banking experience.

L-R: Isioma Gogo-Anazodo, Chief Compliance Officer Parallex Bank, Deputy Governor Delta State Mr Kingsley Otuaro, Dr Femi Bakre, MD/CEO, Parallex Bank, Foluke Abodunrin, Relationship Manager, and Oluyomi Bolodeoku, Head, Commercial and Corporate Banking at the National Daily Awards in Lagos on Friday, May 12, 2023. [NAN]
L-R: Isioma Gogo-Anazodo, Chief Compliance Officer Parallex Bank, Deputy Governor Delta State Mr Kingsley Otuaro, Dr Femi Bakre, MD/CEO, Parallex Bank, Foluke Abodunrin, Relationship Manager, and Oluyomi Bolodeoku, Head, Commercial and Corporate Banking at the National Daily Awards in Lagos on Friday, May 12, 2023. [NAN]

Recommended articles

The Managing Director of Parallex Bank, Dr Olufemi Bakre, said in a statement on Saturday in Lagos.

He said the awards were presented on May 12, at Eko Hotel and Suites and Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos respectively.

Bakre described the awards as a testament to the bank’s commitment to connecting with Nigerians and delivering top value.

ADVERTISEMENT

He noted that it emphasised the bank’s continued commitment to providing Nigerians with a limitless banking experience.

“The awards highlight Parallex Bank’s dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction,” he said.

He urged the bank’s management and employees to be proud of their accomplishments and continue to strive for excellence in the future.

Also, Group Managing Director of Champion Newspaper, Dr Nwadiuto Iheakanwa, said that the award was given to leaders, companies and institutions that had made remarkable contributions to expanding Nigeria’s business frontiers and growing the economy.

“Parallex Bank was acknowledged for offering customers limitless banking experience and introducing cutting-edge products and services while maintaining a customer-centric approach for both retail and corporate clientele,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Iheakanwa, also the Editor-in-Chief of the newspaper, commended the bank’s digital technology and automation policies.

Similarly, the Chief Executive Officer and Editor- in- Chief of National Daily Newspaper, Sylvester Ebhodaghe, also lauded Parallex Bank on milestone transition.

“Parallex Bank’s successful transition from a microfinance bank to a full-fledged regional bank in Nigeria, along with its platform that is adaptable with competitive.

“It also has attractive commissions for agents working on technology and terminals, enabled the company to roll out various unique services in the market,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Parallex Bank named Most Innovative, Regional Bank of 2022

Parallex Bank named Most Innovative, Regional Bank of 2022

Kenya's proposed tax hike raises concerns among East African traders

Kenya's proposed tax hike raises concerns among East African traders

African countries are already booking stakes in Tanzania’s $42 Billion LNG project

African countries are already booking stakes in Tanzania’s $42 Billion LNG project

Again, United Capital PLC named one of Africa's fastest-growing companies

Again, United Capital PLC named one of Africa's fastest-growing companies

Buhari’s $800m World Bank loan request and effect on revenue generation

Buhari’s $800m World Bank loan request and effect on revenue generation

What Musk's appointment of Yaccarino as CEO means for Twitter

What Musk's appointment of Yaccarino as CEO means for Twitter

Telcos plan to disconnect banks' USSD codes over ₦120 billion debt

Telcos plan to disconnect banks' USSD codes over ₦120 billion debt

Uganda may be on track to fully embracing digital transactions

Uganda may be on track to fully embracing digital transactions

Angola emerges top crude oil producer in Africa, overtakes Nigeria

Angola emerges top crude oil producer in Africa, overtakes Nigeria

Pulse Sports

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

AC Milan legend backs Osimhen for World best

AC Milan legend backs Osimhen for World best

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

Achraf Hakimi celebrates his mum Sadia Mouh on Mother's Day, snubs estranged wife

Achraf Hakimi celebrates his mum Sadia Mouh on Mother's Day, snubs estranged wife

Osimhen talks surpassing inspirational George Weah

Osimhen talks surpassing inspirational George Weah

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Top 10 African countries with the best environment for trade

Top 10 African countries with the best environment for trade

Tanzania coal

Months later and the Russian/Ukraine conflict is benefitting Tanzania

President William Ruto speaks during the official opening of the Kenya Social Protection Conference at the Kenya School of Government on April 4, 2023

Germany to make provisions for 250,000 jobs for Kenyans

I&M Bank Rwanda

Bank in Rwanda hit hard with $10.3 million fraud attack