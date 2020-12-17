Passfolio is a new US broker-dealer that lets Nigerians and people from other 170+ countries invest in the US stock market.

The best part? It’s commission-free.*

Passfolio had been growing in Nigeria for the last months, and decided to offer more features specifically for Nigerian investors. Recently, they announced support for BVN verification and local bank transfers in the country.

Now, Passfolio clients in Nigeria can easily convert Naira into US dollars to fund their accounts. For that, users are charged a fixed 0.2% fee and additional 1.4% fee capped at ₦2,000. More information about fees can be found here.

Nigerians can now invest in US stocks with no commission fees

Sponsored by Passfolio

* Securities less than $5 cost $0.02/share. Please see Passfolio’s disclosures on other charges: https://passfolio.us/fees

Currency and cryptocurrency exchange services provided by Passfolio Financial LLC (“Passfolio Crypto”), a US Money Services Business registered with FinCEN. Passfolio Financial LLC is not a broker dealer. Cryptocurrencies are not protected by either FDIC or SIPC. Securities products and services offered to self-directed investors through Passfolio Securities LLC Member FINRA / SIPC. Passfolio Securities, LLC does not provide cryptocurrency-related services. Passfolio Securities LLC is a member of SIPC, which protects securities customers of its members up to $500,000 (including $250,000 for claims for cash). Explanatory brochure available upon request or at www.sipc.org.

*This is a featured post.