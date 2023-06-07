The sports category has moved to a new website.
Naira extends stability at investors, exporters window

News Agency Of Nigeria

The naira sold for as low as 460 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

Naira to dollar rate in Nigeria
The local currency had remained constant for three successive days, exchanging at ₦464.67 to the dollar.

The naira did not change from its value on Tuesday, while the open indicative rate closed at ₦464.79 to the dollar on Wednesday.

An exchange rate of ₦476 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at ₦464.67.

The naira sold for as low as 460 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of 140.31 million dollars was traded at the official Investors and Exporters window on Wednesday.

News Agency Of Nigeria

