Naira extends stability at investors, exporters window

The local currency had remained constant for three successive days, exchanging at ₦464.67 to the dollar.

The naira did not change from its value on Tuesday, while the open indicative rate closed at ₦464.79 to the dollar on Wednesday.

An exchange rate of ₦476 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at ₦464.67.

The naira sold for as low as 460 to the dollar within the day’s trading.