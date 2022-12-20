Twitter launches 'Blue for business', updates checkmarks for individuals, brands

What this entails is that the main accounts belonging to the organization would be made to authenticate a list of its affiliates or staff and their account/usernames.

These would then be registered under the main organization and would have the verification checkmark alongside a smaller checkmark that identifies them with the larger organization.

A check on Twitter’s director of product management, Esther Crawford's account revealed the update has already been made for Twitter staff.

Crawford's account has her verified blue badge and next to it is the popular Twitter logo - the little bird which verifies her as a Twitter employee.

The feature, Blue for Business is part of the earlier announced subscription feature, Twitter Blue and according to the press release, would be available for some select businesses until it is rolled out for all intending users.

Twitter further noted that the feature makes it possible for businesses to create networks within their own organizations on Twitter.

“Businesses can affiliate their leadership, brands, support handles, employees or teams. Journalists, sports team players or movie characters can all be affiliated. You name it, we got it. Each affiliate will be verified and officially linked to their parent handle based on a list provided by the parent business. We will share any new criteria, pricing or process as we update them” the statement read.