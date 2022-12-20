ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  local

Twitter launches 'Blue for business', updates checkmarks for individuals, brands

Solomon Ekanem

Twitter has announced the launch of its newest innovation, Blue for Business, a feature created to help businesses on twitter identify with their affiliates, and also get verified.

Twitter launches 'Blue for business', updates checkmarks for individuals, brands
Twitter launches 'Blue for business', updates checkmarks for individuals, brands

According to a release via its blog, Twitter disclosed the service was important as it helped organizations identify, confirm and recognize their affiliates or staff accounts registered on Twitter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

What this entails is that the main accounts belonging to the organization would be made to authenticate a list of its affiliates or staff and their account/usernames.

These would then be registered under the main organization and would have the verification checkmark alongside a smaller checkmark that identifies them with the larger organization.

A check on Twitter’s director of product management, Esther Crawford's account revealed the update has already been made for Twitter staff.

Crawford's account has her verified blue badge and next to it is the popular Twitter logo - the little bird which verifies her as a Twitter employee.

The feature, Blue for Business is part of the earlier announced subscription feature, Twitter Blue and according to the press release, would be available for some select businesses until it is rolled out for all intending users.

Twitter further noted that the feature makes it possible for businesses to create networks within their own organizations on Twitter.

Businesses can affiliate their leadership, brands, support handles, employees or teams. Journalists, sports team players or movie characters can all be affiliated. You name it, we got it. Each affiliate will be verified and officially linked to their parent handle based on a list provided by the parent business. We will share any new criteria, pricing or process as we update them” the statement read.

While Twitter has made the cost of Twitter blue subscription public, it, however, has not announced how much the subscription Blue for Business will cost.

Solomon Ekanem Solomon Ekanem Solomon is a digital content editor and a Business/Tech contributor for Pulse.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

OPEC's monthly oil market report reveals Nigeria's oil rig count dropped by 50%

OPEC's monthly oil market report reveals Nigeria's oil rig count dropped by 50%

Twitter launches 'Blue for business', updates checkmarks for individuals, brands

Twitter launches 'Blue for business', updates checkmarks for individuals, brands

Paul Onu seeks to change digital marketing game for businesses and influencers

Paul Onu seeks to change digital marketing game for businesses and influencers

See how Tanzania leveraged the world cup to make more money

See how Tanzania leveraged the world cup to make more money

Top 5 best-performing banks in Nigeria by profit margin for Q3 of 2022

Top 5 best-performing banks in Nigeria by profit margin for Q3 of 2022

Peter Obi promises to invest heavily in MSMEs, good idea or nah?

Peter Obi promises to invest heavily in MSMEs, good idea or nah?

5 things to do immediately you get your Christmas bonus

5 things to do immediately you get your Christmas bonus

Reps move to pass new law to recognize cryptocurrency as legal capital in Nigeria

Reps move to pass new law to recognize cryptocurrency as legal capital in Nigeria

Twitter blocks users from sharing links to Facebook, Instagram, other social media platforms

Twitter blocks users from sharing links to Facebook, Instagram, other social media platforms

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Oxford International Group is not a scam: The Oxford Story

Oxford International Group is not a scam: The Oxford Story

Fuel scarcity: 20 oil companies become major marketers after NNPCL approval

Fuel scarcity: 20 oil companies become major marketers after NNPCL approval

Nigerian Breweries Brands Elevates Festive Celebration; Rolls out exciting festive calendar with an exhilarating mashup of events

Nigerian Breweries Brands Elevates Festive Celebration; Rolls out exciting festive calendar with an exhilarating mashup of events

L-R: Femi Fapohunda, Managing Director, Mouka Limited receiving his special recognition award of Excellence from Dr. Joseph Ikemefuna Odumodu, MFR, former Director General, Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON).

Mouka’s MD earns special recognition of excellence from Standards Organisation of Nigeria