Registration for CBN, AFF eNaira hackathon has commenced

The organizers in a statement said that the main event, which is scheduled to start from August 4, 2022, is geared towards driving financial inclusions, facilitating macroeconomic growth and position the Nigerian economy on par with other world leading economies via innovation.

For registration, interested participants should visit the eNaira Hackathon @www.affcbn.com.

The theme of the event “eNaira – Africa’s Gateway to a Digital Economy,” the hybrid hackathon will bring together teams of talented entrepreneurs, developers, designers, solution developers, problem-solvers, out-of-the-box thinkers, and code magicians from Africa to develop innovative solutions that will help drive improved adoption of the eNaira.

Speaking on innovation in Nigeria’s payments system ecosystem, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele recently said: “We cannot deny the fact that the newly introduced CBDC (eNaira) would be necessary in the future to ensure Nigeria is competitive as the world becomes increasingly digital.

“We have seen in the past few years how digital currencies have opened international economies to individuals who wield them and how seamless they have made trading, buying, investing and other economic activities.

“We desire to achieve this and more with the eNaira with the underlying goal to boost Nigeria’s economic outlook.

“Innovators at the hackathon will develop solutions in the areas of international remittance, trans-border payment, blockchain, financial inclusion, and trade (AfCTFA).”