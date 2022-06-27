RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  local

Registration for CBN, AFF eNaira hackathon has commenced

Authors:

Clinton Isidore

Registration to commence from today, June 27, 2022.

Registration for CBN, AFF eNaira hackathon has commenced
Registration for CBN, AFF eNaira hackathon has commenced

Registration for the eNaira hackathon, organized by the Africa Fintech Foundry, in partnership with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), is billed to open on June 27, 2022 and run till July 21, 2022.

Recommended articles

The organizers in a statement said that the main event, which is scheduled to start from August 4, 2022, is geared towards driving financial inclusions, facilitating macroeconomic growth and position the Nigerian economy on par with other world leading economies via innovation.

For registration, interested participants should visit the eNaira Hackathon @www.affcbn.com.

The theme of the event “eNaira – Africa’s Gateway to a Digital Economy,” the hybrid hackathon will bring together teams of talented entrepreneurs, developers, designers, solution developers, problem-solvers, out-of-the-box thinkers, and code magicians from Africa to develop innovative solutions that will help drive improved adoption of the eNaira.

Speaking on innovation in Nigeria’s payments system ecosystem, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele recently said: “We cannot deny the fact that the newly introduced CBDC (eNaira) would be necessary in the future to ensure Nigeria is competitive as the world becomes increasingly digital.

“We have seen in the past few years how digital currencies have opened international economies to individuals who wield them and how seamless they have made trading, buying, investing and other economic activities.

“We desire to achieve this and more with the eNaira with the underlying goal to boost Nigeria’s economic outlook.

“Innovators at the hackathon will develop solutions in the areas of international remittance, trans-border payment, blockchain, financial inclusion, and trade (AfCTFA).”

According to the organizers, the hackathon is set to provide solutions that are necessary to remove any anomaly that could impede the efficiency of transactions being carried out with the eNaira.

Authors:

Clinton Isidore Clinton Isidore Clinton is a full stack digital marketer, small business growth hacker, and youth career coach.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Inside the most expensive school in Ghana where kindergarten costs GHc176K a year

Inside the most expensive school in Ghana where kindergarten costs GHc176K a year

Top 10 African countries with the most expensive gas prices in 2022

Top 10 African countries with the most expensive gas prices in 2022

When and where to watch Super Eagles of Nigeria vs São Tomé and Príncipe

When and where to watch Super Eagles of Nigeria vs São Tomé and Príncipe

Atiku group fires back as Obasanjo admits mistake in picking running mate

Atiku group fires back as Obasanjo admits mistake in picking running mate

BREAKING: INEC confirms Machina, denies Lawan Yobe North senatorial seat

BREAKING: INEC confirms Machina, denies Lawan Yobe North senatorial seat

Owo massacre: Amotekun arrests suspects in connection with church attack

Owo massacre: Amotekun arrests suspects in connection with church attack

APC Chairman Adamu announces Ahmed Lawan as consensus candidate

APC Chairman Adamu announces Ahmed Lawan as consensus candidate

Here are 5 African countries with the best roads

Here are 5 African countries with the best roads

Academic qualifications: Arrest Tinubu within 48 hours, group tells IGP

Academic qualifications: Arrest Tinubu within 48 hours, group tells IGP

Trending

5 ways to protect your bank account from scammers

5 ways to protect your account from scammers

14 Nigerian founders selected for the Google Black Founders Fund Europe

Black founders fund

House queries NNPC officials over $49m refineries contract

House queries NNPC officials over $49m refineries contract

N187bn allotted for 2023 census, insufficient – NPC

N187bn allotted for 2023 census, insufficient – NPC