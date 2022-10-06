RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  local

Redmi A1 + : The most affordable Redmi yet

#FeatureByRedmi - 6.52" large display, 8MP dual camera, and a large 5,000mAh battery, available at N56,900

Xiaomi today announced Redmi A1 +, new Redmi entry-level smartphone with stylish design and versatile features, aiming to provide an excellent experience at a price N56,900.

With a 6.52’’ HD+ large display at 1600x720 resolution, Redmi A1+ offers immersive experience when watching videos or gaming. For extended viewing, the device offers Dark theme and Night Light mode, which helps to prevent eye strain.

Redmi A1 + is also equipped with an 8MP main camera paired with an auxiliary lens¹ to enable portrait shots, and a 5MP front camera. Both rear and front cameras are loaded with versatile modes including portrait, short video and time-lapse, offers users diverse shooting options. The smartphone is also packed with a large 5,000mAh battery and 10W charging, effortlessly lasting through daily use.

In terms of performance, Redmi A1 + is powered by MediaTek Helio A22, which ensures enough performance to run apps, support the high resolution display, and power efficiency. Additionally, it also supports expandable storage up to 1TB, which frees up space on-device for additional data storage.

While Redmi A1 + has an impressive hardware price-to-performance ratio, it also has a notable design. Inheriting family design from Redmi Note Series, Redmi A1 + comes in Black, Light Green, and Light Blue, all with a stylish flat-frame design. Accentuated by a clean, minimalistic curved back, its leather-like texture resists fingerprint smudges and marks. In addition, Redmi A1+ is equipped with advanced and responsive rear fingerprint sensor for quick unlocking.

Redmi A1 + is available at Xiaomi exclusive store in computer village Ikeja and all the retail stores of Slot, 3C Hub, Finet, Pointek, and Raya nationwide. Redmi A1+ offers the storage configuration 2GB+32GB which is available at a recommended retail price of N56,900.

¹ Auxiliary lens refers to QVGA lens with an active pixel array of 248 x 328.

#FeaturedPost #FeatureByRedmi

