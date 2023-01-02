ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  local

Nigerian Government to spend 62% revenue on CBN debt repayment by 2027 - World Bank

Solomon Ekanem

Recent projections from the World Bank have shown that by 2027, the Nigerian government may be using about 62 percent of its revenue to repay interests on the Federal Government’s borrowing from the Central Bank of Nigeria despite the restructuring plan.

World Bank
World Bank

This was disclosed in the recently released December 2022 edition of the World bank’s Nigeria Development Update.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The report read in part, “Despite the restructuring of the ‘Ways and Means’ stock in 2023, interest payments are projected to steadily increase by 2.4 percentage points of GDP between 2018 and 2027, and by 2027 interest payments will account for over 62 per cent of revenues.

The CBN has been lending some money to the Nigerian government through Ways and Means advances - a loan facility used by the CBN to augment the government’s budget shortfalls.

Recall recent data from the CBN revealed that from December 2021 to October 2022, the Ways and Means’ debt climbed from N17.5 to N23.8 trillion representing an increase of N6.3 trillion in 10 months.

These borrowings by the FG, according to the data provided, are currently not included in the country’s total public debt stock (federal and state governments) which stood at N42.84 trillion as of October 2022.

Previous reports also indicated that from January 2020 to November 2021, the FG paid an interest of N2.03 trillion on the loans it got from the CBN through the Ways and Means Advances.

From January 2022 to April 2022, the FG also paid an interest of N405.93bn on the loans it got from the CBN.

The World Bank has overtime, extended warnings to the Nigerian government over its bloated loan figures.

The warning came amid the increase in the value of the Ways and Means lending by the Central Bank of Nigeria’s loans to the FG which have exceeded N22 trillion.

Solomon Ekanem Solomon Ekanem Solomon is a digital content editor and a Business/Tech contributor for Pulse.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

3G officially winding down as global network providers begin shutting down services

3G officially winding down as global network providers begin shutting down services

Nigerian Government to spend 62% revenue on CBN debt repayment by 2027 - World Bank

Nigerian Government to spend 62% revenue on CBN debt repayment by 2027 - World Bank

Burkina Faso faces some economic hostilities from the world’s super power USA

Burkina Faso faces some economic hostilities from the world’s super power USA

5 African countries whose 2023 economic growth were predicted by the World Bank

5 African countries whose 2023 economic growth were predicted by the World Bank

The most reliable way to build wealth in Africa is through entrepreneurship, survey finds

The most reliable way to build wealth in Africa is through entrepreneurship, survey finds

South Africa, Mauritius and Seychelles top the 2022 UN e-government rankings for Africa

South Africa, Mauritius and Seychelles top the 2022 UN e-government rankings for Africa

Top 5 highest-paying jobs in Africa in 2023

Top 5 highest-paying jobs in Africa in 2023

These are the 10 worst performing cryptocurrencies in 2022 - a year that was riddled with fraud, scams, and spectacular implosions for the crypto industry

These are the 10 worst performing cryptocurrencies in 2022 - a year that was riddled with fraud, scams, and spectacular implosions for the crypto industry

Nigeria to lead Africa's target to achieve 613 million mobile subscriber connections by 2025

Nigeria to lead Africa's target to achieve 613 million mobile subscriber connections by 2025

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Whatsapp

WhatsApp will stop supporting over 40 phone models including iPhone, Samsung from December 31

Nigerian Agro produce

Over $700 million worth of Nigerian agro-produce exported to Europe rejected

Aviation: 4 states with highest air fares emerge as ticket prices increase by 97% in one year

Aviation: 4 states with highest air fares emerge as ticket prices increase by 97% in one year

Nigeria to lead Africa's target to achieve 613 million mobile subscriber connections by 2025

Nigeria to lead Africa's target to achieve 613 million mobile subscriber connections by 2025