ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  local

Naira redesign: PoS operators threaten to disown members caught 'selling' naira

Solomon Ekanem

Point-of-Sales, (PoS) operators working under the aegis of the Association of Mobile Money and Bank Agents in Nigeria, AMMBAN, have disassociated themselves from some PoS machine operators who have been accused of buying and selling the Naira.

PoS operators threaten to disown members caught 'selling' naira [thenewsguru]
PoS operators threaten to disown members caught 'selling' naira [thenewsguru]

Recall some of the agents have been accused of carrying out illicit acts of charging exorbitant amounts as charges for naira withdrawals since the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN introduced the cash swap policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

With the declaration by the Federal government that the older N1000 and N500 denominations will seize to be legal tender, a cross-section of Nigerians have reported difficulties getting the newer redesigned notes and PoS agents had taken advantage of the cash scarcity to increase their charges.

Before now, charges for withdrawing cash below N5000 attracted N100 while withdrawals from N5000 to N10,000 attracted N200 charges.

Ever since the scarcity of newly redesigned notes hit, some PoS agents have been seen to charge as high as N300 for transactions of N1000 - N2000 and up to N500 for transactions of over N5000. Some agents had even charged from N1000-N2000 for withdrawals of up to N10,000.

This prompted the CBN to issue a stern warning that PoS operators who charge above N200 for the cash swap programme will be arrested and jailed if caught.

This was confirmed by the Director, the Governor’s Department of the CBN, Joseph Omayuku, while briefing journalists recently.

The operational arrangement for payment agents is that they take a commission for transactions and this commission is not more than N100 or N200 for transactions of up to N10,000.

“But we have heard of cases where people are being charged N1,000 or N2,000.

“This is certainly fraudulent; this is a rogue operation” he added.

The Chairman of AMMBAN, Lagos chapter, Pastor Abiodun David in a statement made available by the Public Relation Officer, AMMBAN, Mr. Stephen Adeoye noted that the group disassociates itself from PoS operators “buying and selling” the naira.

We are also sending a strong warning to members to please desist from any act that may land them in trouble and disrepute. Please note that CBN officials in conjunction with EFCC and DSS are out to fish out culprits.

“Anyone caught will be disowned by AMMBAN and will be left to face the penalty. AMMBAN as an association frowns at the act of buying or selling the Naira.” the statement said.

Solomon Ekanem Solomon Ekanem Solomon is a digital content editor and a Business/Tech contributor for Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Naira redesign: PoS operators threaten to disown members caught 'selling' naira

Naira redesign: PoS operators threaten to disown members caught 'selling' naira

Mobile transfers hit 108 million as Nigerians seek alternative mode of transaction

Mobile transfers hit 108 million as Nigerians seek alternative mode of transaction

Tanzania is ready to welcome Elon Musk’s Starlink into the country

Tanzania is ready to welcome Elon Musk’s Starlink into the country

Equity market records mixed performances, gains N8bn

Equity market records mixed performances, gains N8bn

Naira drops by 0.11% at Investors, Exporters window

Naira drops by 0.11% at Investors, Exporters window

Why people are leaving other platforms for Payday 3:0

Why people are leaving other platforms for Payday 3:0

Leading software company, Tribearc enters Nigeria, hosts email marketing webinar

Leading software company, Tribearc enters Nigeria, hosts email marketing webinar

Leading female-focused financial platform, Herconomy births new project - How She Does It Documentary Series

Leading female-focused financial platform, Herconomy births new project - How She Does It Documentary Series

World Bank president David Malpass will step down in June

World Bank president David Malpass will step down in June

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Naira-Dollar

Naira gains further, exchanges at N461.10 to dollar

WhatsApp introduces four new features to improve user experience for Android users

WhatsApp introduces 4 new features to improve user experience for Android users

Naira swap: SAN tackles Buhari, says Supreme court may overrule declaration on N200 notes

Naira swap: SAN tackles Buhari, says Supreme court may overrule declaration on N200 notes

Naira to dollar (Nairamtetrics)

Naira slightly loses against dollar, exchanges for N461.67