Naira constant, exchanges at 445.30 to dollar

News Agency Of Nigeria

The naira remained unchanged on Wednesday, exchanging at 445.30 to the dollar at the Investors and Exporters Window.

Naira to dollar rate in Nigeria
Naira to dollar rate in Nigeria

The local currency did not change from its value on Tuesday while the open indicative rate closed at N444.25 to the dollar on Wednesday.

An exchange rate of N447 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N445.30.

The naira sold for as low as 440 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of 177.44 million dollars was traded in foreign exchange at the official Investors and Exporters window on Wednesday.

News Agency Of Nigeria

