Mobile transfers hit 108 million as Nigerians seek alternative mode of transaction

According to the NIBBS figures, in the month of January 2023, a total of 108.135 million transfers were made while as of September 2022, the value of mobile transactions stood at N2.37 trillion.

Further analysis revealed there was a slight decline in the value of transactions via mobile money as it peaked at N2.48 trillion in December 2022 when compared with the figures obtained in January 2022 which stood at N1.05 trillion.

Also, there was a slight dip in the value and volume of electronic transactions carried out in January 2023 via the Nigeria Inter Bank Settlement System Instant Payment (NIP) channel as it dropped by 3.5 percent to 542.65 million compared to the December 2022 figure of 561.31 million.

Another platform that recorded a decline in the volume of transactions during the period of review was the NIP platform as it went down by 7.74 percent from N42.023 trillion recorded in December 2022 to N38.772 trillion in January 2023.

However, when compared with the volume - of 348 million and value of N26.6 trillion recorded in January of 2022, the transaction figures recorded on the platform had risen by 55 percent and 45 percent respectively.

For PoS Transactions, the volume rose by 13.04 percent while the value of transactions on the platform declined by 2.3 percent.