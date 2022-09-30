RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  local

Google expands search features, set to roll out Multisearch in 70 languages

Solomon Ekanem

Google has announced the introduction of six new updates including Multisearch which would allow users effectively search out queries on its platform.

Google
Google

This position was disclosed by Mr Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade, the Head, Communication, West Africa and sub-Saharan Africa, Google adding that the new features that leverage machine learning would improve information gathering

Recommended articles

The six new features include multi-search, multi-search near me, translation in the blink of an eye, Google for iOS updates, even faster ways to find what you are looking for and new ways to explore information.

One of Google’s impressive tools, the Multi-search which was introduced earlier this year will now be expanding to more than 70 global languages

The tool enables users to conduct searches using both an image and some text using google lens, another of Google’s innovations which have been used to answer over 8 billion queries monthly.

With the Multi-search, a user is able to switch colours when using an image to conduct a search.

This covers clothing, home decor and other issues of interest.

It can also be used to search for food items. Users can upload the particular food and the app would link them up with any restaurant that sells that particular food item.

These new features according to Kola-Ogunlade, explains Google’s development as it has gone beyond translating text, to translating pictures.

With major advancements in machine learning, Google has so far, translated text into images over one billion times monthly in more than 100 languages.

A lot more people will now be able to use the Multi-search option as Google has made it available in many more languages

Solomon Ekanem Solomon Ekanem Solomon is a digital content editor and a Business/Tech contributor for Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Zanzibar records a staggering Sh3.2 trillion in investment funds for its blue economy

Zanzibar records a staggering Sh3.2 trillion in investment funds for its blue economy

Meta enables NFT sharing between Facebook, Instagram users

Meta enables NFT sharing between Facebook, Instagram users

Google expands search features, set to roll out Multisearch in 70 languages

Google expands search features, set to roll out Multisearch in 70 languages

Nigeria’s domestic debt service soars to 46%, costing Nigeria N1.33 trillion in six months

Nigeria’s domestic debt service soars to 46%, costing Nigeria N1.33 trillion in six months

RevolutionPlus Property celebrates Nigeria's 62nd Independence with exclusive discounts for customers

RevolutionPlus Property celebrates Nigeria's 62nd Independence with exclusive discounts for customers

Sony Launches the Cinema Line in Nigeria: Adds New 4K Super 35 Camera for Future Filmmakers, FX30

Sony Launches the Cinema Line in Nigeria: Adds New 4K Super 35 Camera for Future Filmmakers, FX30

E-commerce marketers spent $6.1 billion on user acquisition worldwide, according to a new report

E-commerce marketers spent $6.1 billion on user acquisition worldwide, according to a new report

10 African countries with the best digital quality of life index

10 African countries with the best digital quality of life index

The Central Bank of Nigeria has begun debiting the account of its defaulters

The Central Bank of Nigeria has begun debiting the account of its defaulters

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

World Bank

World Bank reveals 5 key reasons for Nigeria's poor economic rating

225 creative start-ups to share $618 million investment fund from AFDB, others

225 creative start-ups to share $618 million investment fund from AFDB, others

Quidax

Quidax launches US dollar (USD) savings with to up 10% interest

Glovo marks one-year anniversary in Nigeria

Glovo marks one-year anniversary in Nigeria