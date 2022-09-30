This position was disclosed by Mr Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade, the Head, Communication, West Africa and sub-Saharan Africa, Google adding that the new features that leverage machine learning would improve information gathering
Google expands search features, set to roll out Multisearch in 70 languages
Google has announced the introduction of six new updates including Multisearch which would allow users effectively search out queries on its platform.
Recommended articles
The six new features include multi-search, multi-search near me, translation in the blink of an eye, Google for iOS updates, even faster ways to find what you are looking for and new ways to explore information.
One of Google’s impressive tools, the Multi-search which was introduced earlier this year will now be expanding to more than 70 global languages
The tool enables users to conduct searches using both an image and some text using google lens, another of Google’s innovations which have been used to answer over 8 billion queries monthly.
With the Multi-search, a user is able to switch colours when using an image to conduct a search.
This covers clothing, home decor and other issues of interest.
It can also be used to search for food items. Users can upload the particular food and the app would link them up with any restaurant that sells that particular food item.
These new features according to Kola-Ogunlade, explains Google’s development as it has gone beyond translating text, to translating pictures.
With major advancements in machine learning, Google has so far, translated text into images over one billion times monthly in more than 100 languages.
A lot more people will now be able to use the Multi-search option as Google has made it available in many more languages
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng