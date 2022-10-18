Get a paid internship and mentorship with a top company in Nigeria.

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  local

If you recently graduated and realized navigating the career path hasn’t been as easy as you’d hoped, we need you to remember that better days are around the corner

In 2018, Folarin Odewale, a regular fresh graduate like you was trying to gain clarity on his career path; he heard about FCMB Flexxtern and applied. Today, he works at FCMB where he interned in 2018.

Or Funsho Balogun Williams who also started as an FCMB Flexxtern and now works at ActivEdge Technologies where he interned?

We could tell you more stories, but the important question will be if you can take a chance on yourself and be the next intern whose story will be told in a couple of months.

If the answer is yes, then the FCMB Flexxtern6.0 is the opportunity for you! Applications are open from now till the 31st of October, but why wait?

  • Record a 45-second video of yourself telling us why you deserve to be an FCMB Flexxtern 
  • Upload on YouTube with the hashtag “#FCMBFlexxtern”, copy the link, go to the “Participate” page on https://on.fcmb.com/FlexxternPulse and fill the form
  • Invite family and friends to vote 
  • The higher your votes, the higher your chances of getting to the next stage

Hurry now and apply. Terms and Conditions apply.

