FundQuest celebrates 10th anniversary with a goal to explore new heights

Established on August 1, 2012, FundQuest since its inception has been playing complementary roles to banks in bridging financing and investing gaps in Nigeria.

In commemoration of its 10th anniversary, the finance company headquartered in Lagos promises to create more financial products for individuals, Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) as well as Corporate Institutions.

Speaking at a press conference hosted on Friday, July 29 2022 to commemorate the anniversary, the company’s Managing Director / Chief Executive Officer, Abiodun Akinjayeju said FundQuest has made some progress in creating tailor-made financial services for the public both on the investment side and the credit side.

Akinyanju in his opening remark at the conference said, “We started this journey 10 years ago, precisely on August 1, 2012, and here we are 10 years after, We may not have reached our expected destination but we really have made some landmark progress and in the process, we have recorded some few progresses.”

“Our vision is to be the destination in the quest for innovative funding and financial solutions in Africa.

“As we manage funds for people, we also lend to others to support and grow their businesses. In the process of doing this, we create financial products, and there are quite a number of them.”

Also speaking at the conference, Bisi Oni, the company’s Executive Director / Chief Operating Officer said the company’s 10th anniversary would be well celebrated to register the fact that financial services can be done with integrity and at a speed that the public has never seen before.

Oni said in the next 10 years, FundQuest will be selling more convenience, efficiency, and integrity.

He added that the finance company would do things differently from its colleagues in the industry while also promoting integrity, efficiency, and speed.

“FQ in 10 years has built significant values in the area of our people, products we have in the market place and technology we have put in place to drive the business.

“I can say with all certainty that we are ready for higher challenges. When we started this business ten years ago, our intention was to build a wholesale business on a retail franchise. It was like we started to use the engine of Mercedes Benz to drive a Toyota, the resilience, the reliability, the consistency that we have seen in ten years is more because we decided to do things differently from a generic finance house.

“In the next ten years, we have decided that we will be selling more convenience, efficiency, and integrity. That’s all we will be building the business on in the next ten years.”

According to him, in the company’s bid to do things differently, it would always employ the service of people who can deliver the company’s corporate values and look out for investors, whose relationship with FundQuest would not stain the company.

“We will continue to look for those with those values that can deliver services with plain integrity, efficiency, and speed, and the kind of people that will be joining us in terms of investors, we are not just looking for money, we are looking for those types of investors that will not stain the brand that we have built,” Oni said.

On the growth of the company, Oni explained that FundQuest has scaled up its capital raise beyond the N100 million recommended by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

According to him, by the end of 2022, the capital raise of the company with over 40 employees will increase to a billion Naira.

“We scale up in our capital raise, we have also scaled up in technology. We have invested over 100 million in making sure that we have technology that can compete anywhere in the world.” Oni said.

The company went on to have a weeklong celebration of its 10th anniversary. It featured a novelty football match between FundQuest and Bancorp Finance teams, community projects, and many more which climaxed on Friday, August 5 2022 with a symposium headlined by the Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), represented by Director, Financial Policy & Regulations Department, Mr. Chibuzor Efobi. There was also a party and awards ceremony in honour of deserving staff and customers.

True to their promise to drive more innovation in the next decade, the August 5 event saw the official unveiling of the Quest Connect Applications Suite, which comprises the FundQuest Mobile (Android and iOS), FundQuest Retail Web, FundQuest Corporate Web, and the FundQuest USSD Code *5078#, all aimed at offering more convenience, speed and flexibility to their customers.

Speaking at official unveiling of the product, the Head of Operations & Management Services, Mr. Kunle Adelabu, explained that the development of these digital channels is a product of the management’s strategic decision to overhaul the Company’s entire banking infrastructure and transform its service channels from the manually-driven and in-person processes to a digitally-led customer experience and engagement processes.

Now completed and set to go live in September 2022, the digital banking Apps come with exciting range of features and services that will be available to new and existing customers with zero commission or maintenance charges.

The features are broadly outlined to include digital customer onboarding with full KYC, instant inter-bank and intra-bank funds transfer, airtime & data subscription, bills payments, movies and events ticketing and general statements. It also enables customers to purchase investment in any product and monitor their investments. Users can also apply for loans, accept loan offers, track loans status and repayment installments and earn loyalty rewards with QuestPay (operational) account.

Further speaking about the Apps, Mr. Adelabu, stated that the competitive superiority of the Apps is that it is flexible and capable of performing several functions that cater to the company’s wide range of products. This flexibility and variety have also been the Unique Selling Points of FundQuest.

The company is also leveraging partnership opportunities through intermediation to assist its clients to access US Dollar fixed income investments.

He encouraged young Nigerians to Follow @fundquestngr on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook or email the official mobile contact to start talking with their team about how to take advantage of Fundquest services.

