ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  local

Eden Life: Lagosians who use this app get 8 days in a week

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByEdenLife

Eden Life
Eden Life
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

You can download it immediately. BUT stay with me for three minutes; I’ll show you how.

Let’s start with a brief history of your routine.

It most likely involves spending long hours commuting to and from work. But, even when you work remotely, much of that time is spent trying to be productive. You know, expending your energy on work that moves the needle meaningfully.

But what about the other work? The one happening at home that won’t get done for you – what to eat, doing the laundry, and keeping the house clean.

You’re probably thinking, "Oh, those are minor," but they're not.

Think about it: you clean for an hour and are exhausted for an extra hour. You spend one hour preparing a meal you’ll finish in minutes. And laundry? That’s what, two hours?

I did the math: if you do laundry once a week, cook at least twice a week, and clean at least once a week, you spend up to twenty hours doing these things. Weekly. That’s the equivalent of almost one day in a week regained.

Think about this alternative. What if – instead of worrying about what to eat every day and ending up with the same boring options – you suddenly had access to the most diverse, chef-curated menu in Lagos? I mean, look at it.

What if you could just pay once, pick a schedule, and your food gets delivered to you on schedule for a whole month? At no extra delivery cost.

And with your laundry, what if, instead of waiting for up to four days or loitering at a laundromat, you could have it picked up and delivered in 48 hours or less?

And for house cleaning, we’ll send thorough home cleaners that’d leave your home looking and smelling great.

This level of quality and consistency is the experience of 85% of our customers — every single time. But you know what? You should try it yourself.

There are a thousand things you could be doing with the time you gain when you choose Eden. All that laundry time can go to Netflix. You can replace your one-hour cooking time with more work or, even better, just good old rest.

People say it’s impossible to get convenient and consistent services in Lagos. Have they tried Eden?

Download Eden Life, and start getting eight days a week, whether you want a subscription or just want to try something out! And when you sign up, use this discount code: EDENREFDMGBZ. You’ve heard many people say this, but I mean it when I say your life is about to change.

#FeatureByEdenLife

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

WhatsApp rolls out new feature that allows iOS users access to other apps during a video call

WhatsApp rolls out new feature that allows iOS users access to other apps during a video call

Eden Life: Lagosians who use this app get 8 days in a week

Eden Life: Lagosians who use this app get 8 days in a week

Average price of PMS jumps by 55% to hit N257.12 per litre in January 2023

Average price of PMS jumps by 55% to hit N257.12 per litre in January 2023

54% of Nigeria’s entire currency is no longer in circulation

54% of Nigeria’s entire currency is no longer in circulation

Top African countries with the best property value in 2023

Top African countries with the best property value in 2023

Who is Mary-Ann Musangi? Meet the daughter of late Kenyan billionaire Chris Kirubi who now runs the business empire

Who is Mary-Ann Musangi? Meet the daughter of late Kenyan billionaire Chris Kirubi who now runs the business empire

Fuel scarcity: NNPCL reopens satellite depots after 15 months of inactivity

Fuel scarcity: NNPCL reopens satellite depots after 15 months of inactivity

Transportation platform, Bolt, is set to invest $530 million on the African market

Transportation platform, Bolt, is set to invest $530 million on the African market

Virtual Football Leagues: The exciting new way to bet with BetKing

Virtual Football Leagues: The exciting new way to bet with BetKing

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

WhatsApp introduces four new features to improve user experience for Android users

WhatsApp introduces 4 new features to improve user experience for Android users

Naira swap: SAN tackles Buhari, says Supreme court may overrule declaration on N200 notes

Naira swap: SAN tackles Buhari, says Supreme court may overrule declaration on N200 notes

Naira to dollar (Nairamtetrics)

Naira slightly loses against dollar, exchanges for N461.67

Payday

Why people are leaving other platforms for Payday 3:0