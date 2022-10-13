Dr Browns range of baby wipes, diapers, and towel underpads bring an accessible experience of quality to the everyday Nigerian

The Sales Manager of Wemy Industries Nigeria Limited - the manufacturers of Dr Browns and Nightingale products in Nigeria: Mr. Anthony Abu, believes there is a need for a Dr Brown product in almost every home, with products like Dr Browns Baby Wipes, Dr Browns Baby Water Wipes, Dr Browns Baby Diapers, Dr Browns Adult Diapers, and the Nightingale Towel Underpads – This is why Wemy Industries takes special care to ensure there is a no holds barred approach towards maintaining a reliable standard of Quality across all products .

Dr Browns Baby Wipes are hypoallergenic wipes infused with aloe vera designed to be ideal for a range of situations starting from cleaning a mess during feeding time, to cleaning up after diaper change. Dr Browns Baby wipes are specially designed to be gentle on baby's tender skin and will be sure to give Nigerian babies and mothers a taste of comfort and hygiene that is accessible, available, and affordable.

Dr Browns Baby Water Wipes are 99.9% water based wipes specially formulated to that sensitive baby skin, completely free of alcohol and any fragrances whatsoever. It is the ideal brand of wipes for that special and sensitive baby skin, and Dr Browns Baby Water wipes is sure to provide this, along with a thorough and complete cleanse.

Dr Browns Baby and Adult Diapers are cotton based diapers designed to be comfortable, stretchable, and leak-proof. Dr Browns Diapers are designed with a wetness indicator so caregivers can tell when it may be time for a change. Dr browns diapers are well known and are easily available in stores around Nigeria.

Nightingale Towel under-pads are leak-proof under-pads designed to prevent leakages and spillages on beds and any surface where care is being given. They can be used on birthing mothers, infirm individuals, and even on other special cases where a surface of comfort may need protection from liquid spillages. They are secure, reliable, and a certain improvement over traditional mackintoshes.

Wemy industries are keen on providing value and quality to the average Nigerian and their household, beyond the tangibility of the value addition guaranteed by Wemy’s products to their keen customers. This is why Wemy is eager to bring high quality sanitary and hygienic comfort to its discerning customers across Nigeria.

