RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  local

Choose Your Way To Live: Amstel Malta Ultra unveils Ese Brume as ambassador, launches new campaign

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByAmstelMaltaUltra

Choose Your Way To Live: Amstel Malta Ultra unveils Ese Brume as ambassador, launches new campaign
Choose Your Way To Live: Amstel Malta Ultra unveils Ese Brume as ambassador, launches new campaign

Amstel Malta Ultra, a no sugar added premium malt drink and one of Nigeria’s biggest supporters of sports, launched a new campaign tagged, ‘Choose your Way to Live’ on Thursday 29 September, 2022 at the Upbeat Center in Lagos.

Recommended articles

Structured as a fitness event, the campaign launch doubled as the unveiling of the brand's newest ambassador: the current Commonwealth champion and three-time African senior champion in Long Jump, Ese Brume; as well as the unveiling of the ‘Choose your way to live’ campaign commercial.

Choose Your Way To Live: Amstel Malta Ultra unveils Ese Brume as ambassador, launches new campaign
Choose Your Way To Live: Amstel Malta Ultra unveils Ese Brume as ambassador, launches new campaign Pulse Nigeria

Introducing the campaign TV commercial which played for the first time at the event, Portfolio manager, Non-Alcoholic Brands NB Plc, Elohor Olumide-Awe, said, “The Choose Your Way To Live campaign is about celebrating the luxury of choice and finding a drink that works for you and your healthy lifestyle. For us at Amstel Malta Ultra, we aim to empower our consumers to be able to live a balanced and active lifestyle, without the need to compromise on taste or quality of their favorite malt drink and we couldn’t have found a better ambassador that embodies these qualities and we are truly excited to go this journey with Ese Brume.”

Choose Your Way To Live: Amstel Malta Ultra unveils Ese Brume as ambassador, launches new campaign
Choose Your Way To Live: Amstel Malta Ultra unveils Ese Brume as ambassador, launches new campaign Pulse Nigeria
Choose Your Way To Live: Amstel Malta Ultra unveils Ese Brume as ambassador, launches new campaign
Choose Your Way To Live: Amstel Malta Ultra unveils Ese Brume as ambassador, launches new campaign Pulse Nigeria

The campaign TV commercial features the newly signed brand ambassador, Ese Brume and Amstel Malta Ultra’s long-time ambassador, Dakore Egbuson-Akande highlighting the luxury of making choices and what it means to choose one’s way to live focusing on Amstel Malta Ultra as the perfect beverage for a wellness journey.

Choose Your Way To Live: Amstel Malta Ultra unveils Ese Brume as ambassador, launches new campaign
Choose Your Way To Live: Amstel Malta Ultra unveils Ese Brume as ambassador, launches new campaign Pulse Nigeria

Speaking on being the New face of Amstel, Ese Brume remarked “I am super excited to join the Amstel family and kicking off with Choose Your Way To Live campaign which truly resonates with me, as an athlete it is important that I find a healthy balance between staying fit and making choices that complements my lifestyle.”

Choose Your Way To Live: Amstel Malta Ultra unveils Ese Brume as ambassador, launches new campaign
Choose Your Way To Live: Amstel Malta Ultra unveils Ese Brume as ambassador, launches new campaign Pulse Nigeria

Guests at the event — including media, sports and lifestyle personalities — participated in different arrays of fitness challenges which included Yoga, Upbeat experience, choose your reality, choose your way to live photobooth, med-booth among others. Some of the stars present include, Munachi Abii, Kim Oprah, Angel Obasi, Noble Igwe, Ex-BBnaija housemates, Okusaga Adeoluwa, Cross Okonkwo, and many more.

---

#FeaturedPost #FeatureByAmstelMaltaUltra

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

95% of remote workers stream content while working, a new study reveals

95% of remote workers stream content while working, a new study reveals

Here are the top 5 best performing Nigerian banks in 2022

Here are the top 5 best performing Nigerian banks in 2022

Choose Your Way To Live: Amstel Malta Ultra unveils Ese Brume as ambassador, launches new campaign

Choose Your Way To Live: Amstel Malta Ultra unveils Ese Brume as ambassador, launches new campaign

What are Payday Loans?

What are Payday Loans?

President Ruto's administration plans to earn less in order to do more

President Ruto's administration plans to earn less in order to do more

Ghana's recent economic crisis and its influence on job security

Ghana's recent economic crisis and its influence on job security

Nigeria’s leather products exports hit $800m by 2022 - Official

Nigeria’s leather products exports hit $800m by 2022 - Official

Blockchain memo: The state of blockchain in Africa

Blockchain memo: The state of blockchain in Africa

Nigeria’s foreign portfolio deficit is cut down by N14.5 billion

Nigeria’s foreign portfolio deficit is cut down by N14.5 billion

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

World Bank

World Bank reveals 5 key reasons for Nigeria's poor economic rating

Quidax

Quidax launches US dollar (USD) savings with to up 10% interest

Glovo marks one-year anniversary in Nigeria

Glovo marks one-year anniversary in Nigeria

NNPC Ltd

NNPCL deducts N1.35 trillion from federation account for subsidy, Pipeline operations