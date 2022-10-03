Choose Your Way To Live: Amstel Malta Ultra unveils Ese Brume as ambassador, launches new campaign

Structured as a fitness event, the campaign launch doubled as the unveiling of the brand's newest ambassador: the current Commonwealth champion and three-time African senior champion in Long Jump, Ese Brume; as well as the unveiling of the ‘Choose your way to live’ campaign commercial.

Introducing the campaign TV commercial which played for the first time at the event, Portfolio manager, Non-Alcoholic Brands NB Plc, Elohor Olumide-Awe, said, “The Choose Your Way To Live campaign is about celebrating the luxury of choice and finding a drink that works for you and your healthy lifestyle. For us at Amstel Malta Ultra, we aim to empower our consumers to be able to live a balanced and active lifestyle, without the need to compromise on taste or quality of their favorite malt drink and we couldn’t have found a better ambassador that embodies these qualities and we are truly excited to go this journey with Ese Brume.”

The campaign TV commercial features the newly signed brand ambassador, Ese Brume and Amstel Malta Ultra’s long-time ambassador, Dakore Egbuson-Akande highlighting the luxury of making choices and what it means to choose one’s way to live focusing on Amstel Malta Ultra as the perfect beverage for a wellness journey.

Speaking on being the New face of Amstel, Ese Brume remarked “I am super excited to join the Amstel family and kicking off with Choose Your Way To Live campaign which truly resonates with me, as an athlete it is important that I find a healthy balance between staying fit and making choices that complements my lifestyle.”

Guests at the event — including media, sports and lifestyle personalities — participated in different arrays of fitness challenges which included Yoga, Upbeat experience, choose your reality, choose your way to live photobooth, med-booth among others. Some of the stars present include, Munachi Abii, Kim Oprah, Angel Obasi, Noble Igwe, Ex-BBnaija housemates, Okusaga Adeoluwa, Cross Okonkwo, and many more.

