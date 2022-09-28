RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  local

Binance celebrates "Cryptotourism" with first-ever crypto-powered trip to Lagos, Nigeria

Leading exchange to give $50,000 in BNB via a global scavenger hunt in honor of World Tourism Day

Binance, the global blockchain company behind the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, today announced the first-ever crypto-sponsored vacation - i.e. ‘cryptotourism’ to Lagos, Nigeria, in order to show the world how efficient, secure and simple travel is in a web3 world.

To demonstrate what is possible when you forgo traditional currency and globetrot exclusively using crypto, Binance has teamed up with leading travel influencers, Lauren Bullen and Jack Morris, on a global crypto-only scavenger hunt that includes giving away $50,000 in BNB for those who want to join the movement in.

Binance Global Vice President of Marketing, James Rothwell, said, “Cryptotourism makes global travel easier and more secure for everyone. It’s also an economical choice, since there are zero fees, full transaction transparency and no country-by-country exchange rate issues. The ease of using crypto while traveling is a testament to the incredible mainstream global adoption we are starting to see.”

Beginning on World Tourism Day (September 27), Lauren and Jack will book travel exclusively with crypto to Estonia and Nigeria respectively, as well as all goods and services, using Binance Pay - a contactless, borderless and secure cryptocurrency payment technology, all while sharing crypto travel tips and tricks on how to make cryptotourism a reality for everyone.

The duo will each hide a Binance Gift Card in secret destinations, worth $25,000 in BNB to help fund two lucky followers’ cryptotourism dreams. They will drop a series of clues via @gypsea_lust (Lauren), @jackmorris (Jack) and @binance, and once the hidden prizes have been located, new Binance accounts will be activated if necessary and $25,000 in BNB will be directly transferred to each of the two winners.

“I love venturing into new territory, and crypto travel is exactly that. This is just the beginning of a whole new amazing world for people who love to travel,” said Lauren, who will be travelling to Estonia.

“I have dedicated my life to travel, and now to do so without having to worry about exchange rates or carrying physical cash is a burden lifted,” said Jack, who will be travelling to Lagos, Nigeria. “People think global travel needs to be super expensive and complicated - it doesn’t. And we want to show people that crypto travel makes it even easier.”

The travel industry has been hit especially hard coming out of the pandemic, in addition to recent market volatility and geopolitical conflict. Between travel restrictions, airline cancellations and big crowds, travel has felt anything but easy. The campaign will demonstrate that crypto-backed travel is not only a reality, but a more convenient way to explore the world.

For more on Binance Pay, please visit pay.binance.com.

