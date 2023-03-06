The ecological fund was established in 1981 with the main objective of raising funds for the sole aim of funding ecological projects to checkmate severe ecological problems across different communities in the country.
5 states get highest allocation as FG shares N41.79 billion ecological fund
Data from the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) showing revenue distribution from the N41.79 billion Ecology fund to the 36 states has shown five states got the highest allocation in 2022.
The Fund constitutes 1% of the Federation Account and it is known as the Derivation and Ecology Fund and is shared with states and local governments as part of their monthly allocations by the FG.
The data retrieved from the National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, and sighted by The Punch show that records used for the compilation were obtained from January to December 2022.
Details of the allocation showed the five states that received the highest share of the allocation were Kano with the highest total allocation of N1.75 billion. Lagos came in second place with a share of N1.48 billion. Kaduna came next in line with N1.44 billion.
Borno and Katsina also joined part of the states with the highest allocation by receiving N1.37 billion and N1.35 billion respectively.
The allocation figures for other states were also analysed and it was shown that Bayelsa had the lowest allocation of N975.2 million. This was followed by Kwara with N981.08 million, Ekiti with N985.47m and Ebonyi received the lowest allocation at N986.03 million.
Further details in the data revealed that most of the states in the Niger Delta region and the states with Hydroelectric plants like Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Benue, Cross River, Delta, Edo, Imo, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Niger, Ondo, Plateau, and Rivers moved 50 percent of their allocation to Niger Delta Development Commission and Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission.
