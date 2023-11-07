Top African destinations to visit in 2023 according to TIME

It's a time when hearts and minds yearn for a well-deserved escape, a journey that promises not just relaxation but a revelation of the world's most captivating and enticing destinations.

As you plan your escape, whether with your family, your loved ones, or even a solo adventure, Africa stands ready with its majestic landscapes and the welcoming embrace of its people.

The world's most spectacular destinations are timeless treasures, and Africa is a continent teeming with them.

From the iconic marvels of Giza and Saqqara in Egypt, where the long-anticipated Grand Egyptian Museum has undergone a remarkable transformation and reopening, to the pristine beauty of Africa's Eden in Gabon, we present to you TIME's selection of the World’s Greatest Places to visit this year.

To compile this list, TIME solicited nominations of places from its international network of correspondents and contributors, with an eye toward those offering new and exciting experiences.

Here are seven African destinations featured on the list:

1.Musanze, Rwanda (Trek with gorillas)

Musanze is the largest city in northern Rwanda and the gateway to Volcanoes National Park—home of rare mountain gorillas. A limited number of $1,500 daily gorilla-trek entry fees enable farmers and reformed gorilla poachers to make a living, while not encroaching on the animals’ habitats.

2.Giza and Saqqara, Egypt (Back to the pyramids)

The Grand Egyptian Museum, also known as the GEM, is a monumental museum in Giza, Egypt is said be one of the largest archaeological museums in the world. The 5.2-million-square-foot museum on the outskirts of Cairo has views of the Great Pyramid a mile away. GEM houses 100,000 artifacts, many moved from the jam-packed, century-old museum on Tahrir Square with some never before seen by the public.

3.Freetown Peninsula, Sierra Leone (Africa's new coastal hub)

The Freetown Peninsula in Sierra Leone is emerging as a dynamic coastal hub for both tourism and business in West Africa. With its stunning beaches, cultural attractions, and growing economic opportunities, the region is drawing increasing attention as a key destination for investment and travel.

4.Dakar, Senegal (Fashion capital)

Dakar, Senegal, is celebrated as the fashion capital of West Africa, known for its vibrant and diverse fashion scene that blends traditional African styles with contemporary influences. You can visit Chanel's exhibition space, le19M Dakar, within the Theodore Monod African Art Museum or catch a glimpse of Black Rock Senegal, founded by Kehinde Wiley, the artist behind Barack Obama’s presidential portrait.

5.Rabat, Morocco (Budding cultural metropolis)

Rabat, Morocco, is evolving into a budding cultural metropolis, celebrated for its rich history, vibrant arts scene, and a fusion of modern and traditional influences. It houses the Mohammed VI Tower, the tallest tower in Africa, boasting luxury accommodations and a panoramic viewing terrace at 800 feet, and the cultural venue Grand Theatre of Rabat, with a 1,821 seat hall, the largest theater in the Arab world and in Africa.

6.Loango National Park, Gabon (Africa's Eden)

Loango National Park in Gabon is often referred to as "Africa's Eden" due to its pristine landscapes, rich biodiversity, and unique blend of unspoiled beaches, lush rainforests, and diverse wildlife. Its Loango National Park is one of the few places on the planet where rainforest meets ocean.

7.Chyulu Hills, Kenya (Wildlife oasis)

