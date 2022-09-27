RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

Top 10 Sub-Saharan African countries with the fastest download speed

Chinedu Okafor

The telecommunications industry in Africa is in a sense experiencing a revolution. There is a higher demand for 5G services owing to the internet speed it promises.

Internet Speed in Africa
Internet Speed in Africa

But while 5G is still yet to fully break into the African market, the 4th generation technology standard for broadband cellular networks 4G is still a very valid service depending on how well it is developed.

Recommended articles

Ookla Insights, a network intelligence, and connectivity web service, recently published an article that revealed which countries in Sub-Saharan Africa and which networks within said regions recorded the most impressive internet speeds in Q2 of 2022.

The research focuses on a few of Africa’s most prominent network providers, MTN, Vodaphone, Orange, Airtel, and Safaricom.

It also compared mobile performance on modern chipsets across ten countries including, Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, Uganda, Cote D Ivoire, Guinea, Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda, Tanzania, and Botswana.

According to the report, median download speeds across these regions ranged anywhere from 2.89Mbps to 65.95Mbps, while median upload speeds were recorded anywhere from 1.55Mbps to 14.84Mbps. Below are ten Sub-Saharan African countries that recorded the highest internet speed for the second quarter of 2022. The list is in order of highest to lowest

South Africa: It’s no surprise that the Southernmost country of Africa is coming in at number 1, as it already has a standard 5G service. Vodaphone provided this country with the highest speed, reaching as high as 81.36Mbps.

Kenya: In this East African country, Safaricom enjoys the highest market share by a long shot at 67.1%, approximately 42.7 million connections. The next highest is Airtel at 25.9% (16.4 million). As for who performed better, Safaricom still takes the cake, with a median download speed of 36.25Mbps.

Botswana: With a fairly modest internet penetration, Botswana’s telecommunications market is still growing. However, the market is dominated by MTN and Orange, both of which have a 42.2% market share and a 41.2% market share respectively. When it comes to who provides a faster internet speed, Orange edges MTN slightly, recording an average download speed of up to 32.85Mbps.

Uganda: In Uganda, MTN’s 53.9% market share translates to 16.3 million subscribers as of Q2 2022, and alongside servicing the majority of the internet users in the country, the company also provided the highest median download speed at 32.71Mbps.

Nigeria: Standing as one of the countries with the highest internet penetration in Africa, Nigeria is home to numerous mobile service providers, and of all of them Airtel recorded the highest median download speed at 30.35Mbps.

DRC: Having the 3rd largest population in Sub-Saharan Africa, DRC boasts a very attractive market for internet service providers. It is host to 7 mobile operators all of which are servicing its enormous population to varying degrees. But of the 7 telecommunications companies, Orange comes in at number one, providing a median download speed of 29.18Mbps.

Guinea: In Guinea, Orange accounted for 60% of mobile connections in Q2 2022, while MTN accounted for 30.8% of all mobile connections in the region, and as such Orange recorded an average of 24.75Mbps average download speed, coming in as the highest in the country.

Rwanda: MTN in Rwanda has been making big moves to dominate the market. It provided the best 4G service to further increase smartphone penetration within the country and stimulate demand for data services. Its highest median download speed came in at 23.77Mbps, the highest in the country.

Côte d’Ivoire: In this West African country MTN took home the gold. The telecommunications company which had a 38.9% subscriber market, had a median download speed of 23.76Mbps.

Tanzania: Like DRC, Tanzania is serviced by 7 telecommunications companies, and this makes for fierce competition. However, Vodaphone performed the best of all service providers at 17.08Mbps median download speed.

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ex-Super Eagles and Barcelona star Amunike makes Iheanacho his first signing in Zambia

Ex-Super Eagles and Barcelona star Amunike makes Iheanacho his first signing in Zambia

'That video has ruined me' -Liverpool's €100m forward under the storm again

'That video has ruined me' -Liverpool's €100m forward under the storm again

5 most expensive Nigerian films

5 most expensive Nigerian films

'Who is Beyonce?' -Football fans on social media slam Twitter user after claiming that the popstar is famous than most footballers

'Who is Beyonce?' -Football fans on social media slam Twitter user after claiming that the popstar is famous than most footballers

FG withdraws order to reopen universities hours after asking VCs to open schools

FG withdraws order to reopen universities hours after asking VCs to open schools

Fashion Police: Chike's black skirt at the BBN live eviction show caught our attention

Fashion Police: Chike's black skirt at the BBN live eviction show caught our attention

Reactions trail Nigerian Professor’s comment about 'dying' Queen Elizabeth

Reactions trail Nigerian Professor’s comment about 'dying' Queen Elizabeth

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly edging closer to buying second football club

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly edging closer to buying second football club

ASUU Strike: FG orders Vice Chancellors to reopen universities

ASUU Strike: FG orders Vice Chancellors to reopen universities

Trending

Queen Elizabeth dancing with Kwame Nkrumah in Ghana 1961

Top 5 intimate moments Queen Elizabeth II shared with Africa

Willam Ruto at the United Nations General Assembly

President William Ruto set to unite African leaders against a common foe

President Ruto meets Joe Biden

Here’s why the US government fears doing business with Kenya

Dahomey warriors

5 controversial facts about the Dahomey tribe depicted in the movie, The Woman King