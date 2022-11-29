RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

See how the oil boom in Uganda is increasing the demand for more skilled labor in the country

Chinedu Okafor
Operational-trials-in-the-Hoima-District-Albertina-Region-of-Uganda
Operational-trials-in-the-Hoima-District-Albertina-Region-of-Uganda
  • An oil boom in Uganda has raised the demand for more welders in the country.
  • International stakeholders have begun the process of training said, welders. 
  • There is a lack of certification in the Ugandan welding community, not a lack of expertise. 

Uganda plans to intensify its oil production by 2025 and has begun the process of training some its citizens for this economic development.

Recommended articles

The China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation (Sinopec) Uganda began a screening process last week to afford hands-on training to qualified applicants in advanced fabrication and recruitment on the Tilenga project in Nwoya District.

The screening drew in 40 applicants, 10 of whom will be selected for the welding jobs. The company promised that the remaining applicants would be designated to different roles with the company.

A number of the applicants understood the fundamentals of welding, but very few demonstrated an in-depth knowledge of the highly standardized oil and gas industry, and advanced knowledge in welding.

Modern-day welders are expected to have expertise in operating communication gadgets, transport vehicles, medical equipment, ammunition, construction equipment, and all sorts of machinery. Welding these days is hardly the unintelligible and dirty job many have presumed it to be.

While the country has no shortage of experienced and skilled welders, the problem lies in their lack of certification. There are numerous instances where oil companies have had to pay tuition for local welders to attain advanced training courses in 4G, 5G, and 6G or 6GR levels, respectively.

Uganda currently has 12 accredited vocational institutions that train in the different levels of welding.

Sinopec, a prominent contractor outfit that was awarded the engineering, procurement, supply, construction, and commissioning tender for the Tilenga project operated by TotalEnergies, stated that they have mobilized experienced expatriate welders to make sure that standard welding skills are transferred to local welders, supported by more training and retooling.

“We are engaging local welders and will engage more in the course of project execution,” said Mr. Zhang Zongxin, the Sinopec Uganda boss.

Sinopec has a history of training welders in Uganda, having trained 26 earlier this year.

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Guests at Rita Dominic's white wedding stun in black

Guests at Rita Dominic's white wedding stun in black

Check out how Rita Dominic and her husband looked at their white wedding

Check out how Rita Dominic and her husband looked at their white wedding

'Pray to God that I don't find him' - Canelo Alvarez threatens Lionel Messi after Mexico’s loss to Argentina

'Pray to God that I don't find him' - Canelo Alvarez threatens Lionel Messi after Mexico’s loss to Argentina

4 foods that make your butt bigger naturally

4 foods that make your butt bigger naturally

Top five richest people in Kenya in 2022

Top five richest people in Kenya in 2022

Influencer, Ashmusy's near-fatal Brazilian Butt Lift served as a reminder of how common and deadly they are

Influencer, Ashmusy's near-fatal Brazilian Butt Lift served as a reminder of how common and deadly they are

Lady jumps into Lagos lagoon over a misunderstanding with her fiancé

Lady jumps into Lagos lagoon over a misunderstanding with her fiancé

Top 5 stylish Nigerian couples

Top 5 stylish Nigerian couples

BREAKING: FG files new charge against Nnamdi Kanu

BREAKING: FG files new charge against Nnamdi Kanu

Trending

Richest people in Nigeria

Top 6 richest Nigerians featured on Forbes

Top five richest people in Kenya in 2022

5 highly influential African professionals that are leading top global organisations

5 highly influential Africans leading top global organizations

Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo

After 4 decades, the world’s longest-serving president is set to continue his tenure