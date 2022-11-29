See how the oil boom in Uganda is increasing the demand for more skilled labor in the country

The China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation (Sinopec) Uganda began a screening process last week to afford hands-on training to qualified applicants in advanced fabrication and recruitment on the Tilenga project in Nwoya District.

The screening drew in 40 applicants, 10 of whom will be selected for the welding jobs. The company promised that the remaining applicants would be designated to different roles with the company.

A number of the applicants understood the fundamentals of welding, but very few demonstrated an in-depth knowledge of the highly standardized oil and gas industry, and advanced knowledge in welding.

Modern-day welders are expected to have expertise in operating communication gadgets, transport vehicles, medical equipment, ammunition, construction equipment, and all sorts of machinery. Welding these days is hardly the unintelligible and dirty job many have presumed it to be.

While the country has no shortage of experienced and skilled welders, the problem lies in their lack of certification. There are numerous instances where oil companies have had to pay tuition for local welders to attain advanced training courses in 4G, 5G, and 6G or 6GR levels, respectively.

Uganda currently has 12 accredited vocational institutions that train in the different levels of welding.

Sinopec, a prominent contractor outfit that was awarded the engineering, procurement, supply, construction, and commissioning tender for the Tilenga project operated by TotalEnergies, stated that they have mobilized experienced expatriate welders to make sure that standard welding skills are transferred to local welders, supported by more training and retooling.

“We are engaging local welders and will engage more in the course of project execution,” said Mr. Zhang Zongxin, the Sinopec Uganda boss.