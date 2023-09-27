ADVERTISEMENT
Mike Adenuga-led Conoil rewards shareholders with N1.73 billion dividend

Chinedu Okafor
Mike Adenuga
  • Conoil Plc declares a substantial $2.2 million dividend for fiscal year 2022. 
  • Shareholders to receive N2.5 per share in recognition of Conoil's outstanding financial performance. 
  • Mike Adenuga's leadership drives Conoil's profit before tax up by 60% in 2022.

Leading petroleum marketing firm Conoil Plc, headed by the third-richest man in Nigeria and multibillionaire businessman Mike Adenuga, has declared a sizeable dividend distribution to shareholders of N1.73 billion ($2.2 million).

The $2.2-million payment, which is the last dividend for Conoil's fiscal year 2022, is equivalent to N2.5 ($0.00319) per share for all 693,952,117 of the company's outstanding common shares.

At Conoil's 53rd Annual General Meeting, which took place on September 22, 2023, in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, shareholders accepted this choice.

According to the news publication, Billionaire Africa, the final dividend, which recognizes Conoil's outstanding financial performance in its 2022 fiscal year, will be deposited to shareholders' accounts on September 29, 2023.

Conoil's profit before tax increased dramatically under Adenuga's direction, rising from N3.83 billion ($4.9 million) in 2021 to N6.13 billion ($7.84 million) in 2022 while confronting various obstacles and a challenging working environment. During the same period, earnings after tax rose by an equally astounding 60%, from N3.08 billion ($3.94 million) to N4.96 billion ($6.35 million).

The increasing profitability of the petroleum-marketing subsector boosted Conoil's profits per share to N7.14 ($0.0091), a stunning 60.8 percent rise over the N4.44 ($0.00568) generated in 2021.

The company's board of directors decided to approve a final dividend of $2.2 million, or N2.5 ($0.00319) per share, as a result of this exceptional achievement.

Conoil has strengthened its position as a major player in Nigeria's petroleum marketing sector under the shrewd leadership of Adenuga. The business is well known for its proficiency in the marketing of a variety of lubricants sold under the "Quarto" brand, including diesel, kerosene, gasoline, aviation fuel, and other liquids.

Adenuga, a well-known telecom tycoon and one of Africa's wealthiest billionaires, continues to have majority ownership in the oil marketing firm of 74.4 percent, or 516,298,603 shares, further solidifying his position as a key player in the continent's oil sector.

Conoil's dedication to providing value to its shareholders and its tenacity in overcoming obstacles in the Nigerian market are both shown by this dividend payment.

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
Chinedu Okafor

