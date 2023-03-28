ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

Ghana set to receive aid from both China and the United States

Chinedu Okafor
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
  • The Chinese government has promised to assist Ghana's government in restructuring the country's US$1.7 billion
  • The US$1.7 billion owed to China is part of the US$5 billion owed to Ghana's bilateral partners.
  • The US Vice President Kamala Harris is currently in Ghana and she has already pledged a $139 million relief fund to the gold coast. 

China's government says it will assist Ghana's government in restructuring the country's US$1.7 billion debt to the Asian behemoth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Chinese Finance Minister Liu Kun relayed the commitment to Ghana's Finance Minister, Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta, who led a delegation to Beijing to seek debt relief.

This information is courtesy of Class FM online, a Ghanaian news publication.

“China believes in promoting debt sustainability and sustainable development,” Mr. Liu said, adding: “We know that these are short-term challenges which we, as responsible creditors, remain committed to resolving”. The long-standing and prosperous relationship between Ghana and China imposes on us, a responsibility to help.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Ghana is seeking debt relief and restructuring as a condition for the International Monetary Fund's Board of Governors to accept a US$3 billion extended credit line for the cocoa producer.

The US$1.7 billion owed to China is part of the US$5 billion owed to Ghana's bilateral partners, which includes the Paris Club. Ghana has already completed the restructuring of its internal debt.

US$3bn bailout: ‘Give Ghana necessary financing assurances as soon as possible’ – IMF tells China, Paris Club.

The IMF has encouraged Ghana's creditors to move quickly to provide the funding assurances required so that the Bretton Woods institution's Board of Directors can approve the $3 billion loan to restore economic stability to the country.

“We're calling on bilateral creditors to support Ghana's effort to restore debt sustainability, form an official creditor committee, and deliver the necessary financing assurances as soon as possible”, the Fund’s communications director Julie Kozack told journalists at a news briefing in Washington DC.

ADVERTISEMENT

The vice president of the United States Kamala Harris began her tour in Africa from Ghana, where she met with the president of the country, Nana Akufo-Addo.

Harris arrived in Accra on the first leg of a three-nation African tour, the latest in a string of visits by senior US officials as Washington strives to offset rising Chinese and Russian influence on the region, and right off the bat she disclosed that the United States will provide $139 million to Ghana and four other West African countries to help them deal with violent extremism and instability.

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

For men: 5 places you shouldn’t touch a woman during s*x

For men: 5 places you shouldn’t touch a woman during s*x

Men, here's how to give your woman an extended orgasm

Men, here's how to give your woman an extended orgasm

Nigeria is planning to unlock revenue from the sale of tickets on international airlines and launch Nigeria Air by May

Nigeria is planning to unlock revenue from the sale of tickets on international airlines and launch Nigeria Air by May

Top 10 African countries with the most transparent GDP data

Top 10 African countries with the most transparent GDP data

Train crash: Bus driver begs for forgiveness after psychiatric, drug tests

Train crash: Bus driver begs for forgiveness after psychiatric, drug tests

Diya’s country home in Ogun devoid of sympathisers

Diya’s country home in Ogun devoid of sympathisers

How a Deeper Life pastor allegedly deflowered teenager

How a Deeper Life pastor allegedly deflowered teenager

Mercy Aigbe struggles to stay awake after Sahur during Ramadan

Mercy Aigbe struggles to stay awake after Sahur during Ramadan

Top 10 African cities with the highest population growth from 2022 to 2023

Top 10 African cities with the highest population growth from 2022 to 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Top 10 African cities with the highest population growth from 2022 to 2023

Top 10 African cities with the highest population growth from 2022 to 2023

Top 10 African countries producing Palm Oil

Top 10 African countries producing Palm Oil

Sega dancer in Mauritius

Top 10 happiest countries in Africa in 2023

Top 10 most ethnically diverse countries in Africa

Top 10 most ethnically diverse countries in Africa