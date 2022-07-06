InstagramDown: Users face issues sending DMs on app

Many are complaining that the messages are acting up while urging the platform to fix the glitch ASAP.

Meta-backed social app started its DM glitches since Tuesday, July 05, 2022, evening. The issue persisted till Wednesday, July 06, morning as 985 complaints were reported vis-à-vis the platform as of 11:25 am on Wednesday, according to downdetector.in.

Some are not able to access the feature at all, while others are seeing unread notifications for messages they have already opened.

It has even been pointed out that messages are just disappearing on being sent, without actually reaching the end-user.

Instagram is yet to address the latest glitch that appears to have affected a significant number of users.

The issue with the DM follows a few other hiccups the photo-sharing platform faced in the recent times.

Only a day ago, the explore page on Instagram was not working some several users.

It had apparently reset for some users on its own and showed default posts of nature and models as opposed to the usual suggestions.

And less than a week ago, users complained that their stories were not loading and disappearing.