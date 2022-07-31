I'm a heavyweight in the Nigerian hospitality & nightlife industry- Michael Askamaya

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

#FeatureByASKAMAYAHotel: CEO and owner of Just Ask Club and ASKAMAYA Hotel & Suites, Dr. Ulom Michael popularly known as Michael Askamaya has shared the reason, he is a heavyweight in hospitality and nightlife Industry in Nigeria.

In a recent interview, Michael ASKAMAYA revealed how his brands have grown to be pacesetters. He also shared insights on some of his successful business strategies. “With the level of success, I have attained in the hospitality and nightlife industry, I consider myself to be a heavyweight in the industry” he stated.

Michael ASKAMAYA who was awarded an honourary Doctorate degree in Hospitality and Corporate Governance by the European-American University, Commonwealth of Dominica/Panama Republic noted that his wealth of experience and the number of years he has spent as a CEO in the industry makes him a force to reckon with as far as hospitality and nightlife is concerned. "I have been a CEO in the industry for years, I have seen changes, I have also influenced changes in the sector, you cannot undermine my experience am a big stakeholder in the nightlife business and I think everyone knows this." He explained.

He again mentioned that he has made a positive impact in the industry through his personal influence and the influence of his brands in the industry. “As a heavyweight in the industry I have used my business (ASKAMAYA Hotel & Suites and Just Ask Club) to change the game and give the industry a new direction, we are the standard to beat in nightlife business in Lagos and Nigeria as a whole,” He said.

He further added that “the ASKAMAYA brand is a household name in the nightlife and the entertainment industry today, artistes use it as the title of their songs and some even use it as movie titles to gain traction, this shows you how relevant I have made the brand to be over years”.

Speaking further on his strategy for business success, he said “I always try to stand out and set the pace for others to follow, and that’s what we did with Just Ask Club. Besides, I have a workforce that works very hard to maintain the high standard that we are known for”.

Michael Askamaya officially launched Just Ask Club on the 11th of February 2022, and it had in attendance high-profile individuals including E-money, Jowizaza, Onyeze, and Ned Okonkwo. With musical performances from DJ Neptune, Teni, K-Cee, Wande Coal, and Olamide Baddo.

The club's state-of-the-art facilities give a luxurious ambiance that makes every customer feel elitist. The club is famous for its aesthetics and ultra-modern facilities. According to Michael ASKAMAYA, “the architecture of Just Ask is one of its kind in this country, no clubhouse has the internal capacity to contain as many people as we can, we have built a masterclass and we have made a statement” he concluded.

