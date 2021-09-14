RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

How to invest in cryptocurrency

Authors:

Pulse Mix

Cryptocurrency is a significant investment if you want to gain direct exposure to the demand for digital currency.

Bitcoin is the world's biggest cryptocurrency by value
Bitcoin is the world's biggest cryptocurrency by value

Got extra capital that you want to invest somewhere? Planning on getting into a safe investment that promises a good turnover? We got you!

Recommended articles

Cryptocurrency is the prevailing trend in the market, and considering its benefits, it has been the talk of the town for a while now!

Cryptocurrencies, such as the most known ones, Bitcoin, are digital currencies that are not backed up by real assets or any tangible securities.

Taking a view into their trading, they are traded between consenting parties having no broker involved in the exchange process. About the tracking, these are tracked on digital ledgers.

An Insight into the World of Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency can be taken the same as arcade tokens or casino chips. It has a unique security system!

Using blockchain technology, this decentralised technology spread across many computers that manage and record transactions—wondering why people are so into this?

Many companies worldwide have jumped into the bandwagon and introduced their currencies, often referred to as the tokens which can be traded for goods and services they are providing.

This concept is taken from the big idea behind Cryptocurrency, and it is becoming the new market trend.

Why should I invest in Cryptocurrency?

Are you also thinking about why people today are so into investing in Cryptocurrency? They may go up in value but aren't these speculations rather than real investments? Let us put a stop to your pondering!

Like currencies that we use on a day to day basis, cryptocurrencies generate no cash flow. But then how does one earn from then? The only way is that for you to make a profit, someone has to pay more for the currency than you did. Check axitrader fees here.

Answering the question, Cryptocurrency is a significant investment if you want to gain direct exposure to the demand for digital currency. Thus, go for it!

But a pro tip is to always start by investing in a small chunk and then start going for more once you are hands-on with it.

How do I invest?

It's easy to understand and even easier to apply – it's just a five-step solution.

Here's how you can invest in digital currencies:

The first yet most important step is to choose a trading platform. Do your research and go for the one that aligns with your trading thoughts. FP Markets is one of the most prominent ones today.

Submit your documents and open up a trading account.

It doesn't start right away – once you deposit money and upload documents, it takes some time to verify your credentials. So fund up the account quickly to get started with the process!

Choose up your Cryptocurrency and start investing in whichever suits your lifestyle. Approach the market and buy the coin you feel surest about. Stick upon your decision and monitor the graph before you start investing more.

There are multiple strategies there in the market, do your research and understand the pros and cons. Choose the strategy that well suits your decisions and trading choices.

Happy Trading!

#FeaturedByAxiTrader

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency

How to invest in cryptocurrency

How Honeywell maintained commitment to feeding Nigeria during COVID-19 pandemic

Infinix Zero X empowers next generation to See Beyond with cutting edge technology

Paxful electrifies platform with Lightning Network integration

Nigerian Stock Exchange opens week negative, down by N3 billion

Sell iTunes, Amazon, and Nordstrom gift cards for Naira

Forex vs Binary Options: Why they are NOT the same

Dial-A-Delivery: A Guinness bar experience at your home

Trending

30 best sites to buy Twitter followers that are real & active

30 best sites to buy Twitter followers that are real & active

Nigerian Stock Exchange opens week negative, down by N3 billion

The market breadth closed negative with 20 losers, against 18 gainers [Reuters/Akintunde Akinleye]

FG to establish national technology innovation centres

Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu

Farmers Markets increase access to fresh, nutritious food for the rich and poor

Farmers Markets increase access to fresh, nutritious food for the rich and poor