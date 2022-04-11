"How Bolt Food inspired me to start an online restaurant” – Ndidi, CEO, Kountry Temptations

Please introduce yourself and your business.

My name is Lorine Ndidi Briggs, and I am the owner of Kountry Temptations. It's a home-based business, so I do have a physical restaurant. Basically, what we sell is still the same as everyone eats from the house, and prices are reasonable.

So, Kountry Temptation focuses on local dishes?

Yes, because we are a home-based business, these meals are prepared fresh every day. On our menu, we have yam porridge, sweet potatoes, pepper sauce, ‘swallow’, etc. We have fried rice, jollof rice, and white rice in terms of rice. We're also introducing the famous concoction rice or village rice soon, as many people know it.

As I said, we're reasonable with our prices, and if you check us on Bolt Food, we are currently the top-rated vendor in the sense of customer satisfaction, which means a lot to us. It shows that we're doing something right.

You said Kountry Temptation is top-rated on Bolt food. Please tell us how that makes you feel and the opportunities it gives your business.

I came across Bolt Food in Ghana in 2021. I was on an official trip to Ghana and discovered Bolt Food because I needed to order Nigerian dishes from food vendors. So I went to Bolt Food Ghana, and I was spoilt with choices. When I returned to Nigeria, I inquired about Bolt Food in Nigeria and discovered that they were just about to launch. So that's how I came to be a vendor on Bolt Food. It has been wonderful and unique at the same time.

What motivated you to start an online restaurant?

While in Ghana, I could order online and watch how the system tells you when your order is ready and when it has arrived. I've thought this would be something worth trying and then did it. I tell everyone you can order your food on Bolt Food and monitor it online.

When did you start Kountry Temptations?

I kicked off in October 2021. It was after I knew about Bolt Food that I started Kountry Temptations. The registration process didn't take too long, and now we are a top-rated vendor on the platform.

We earned our top-rated badges the first week in December. I didn't know, but the staff told me. I didn't understand what that meant, so I had to log in using a customer’s Bolt Food app. In fact, I was elated; I took a screenshot, and every member of my family didn’t hear a thing from me!

So, Bolt Food is a strong part of your success story?

Yes. And then, from there, other online food delivery platforms have now been calling us, wanting us to join their platforms. So, Bolt Food put me out there.

I would recommend Bolt Food to anybody who is still only selling in a physical restaurant. You can consider adding Bolt Food to your visibility or market space so you can sell out. Don't just stay in your restaurants, or maybe they tell you about the commission, and you are discouraged. So, I would say if you were presented with this opportunity, kindly look out for Bolt Food and get your business out there.

With your experience, what will you say are some challenges food businesses face?

Oh, I think number one will undoubtedly be the constant price increase or inflation the economy faces. Sometimes you buy something for an amount and the next time the price has increased. This has been a significant challenge that we face in this business.

How are you able to navigate business challenges as a woman?

First, I think God has created us as managers and overseers of so many things, including our families and our businesses and our kids. So being a woman in the business space is not easy.

I have a full-time job, run a restaurant and a clothing business, and have children who are so energetic. Sometimes it's easy; most of the time, it’s not easy. Sometimes you talk to your partner, and sometimes, they clearly do not understand you. Sometimes they know you but will quickly tell you, “Oh, why not quit that?”. But you, as a woman, see the importance of having multiple streams of income. So, it's not easy, but I mean, kudos to those who have done it and people who are still doing it.

Any advice for young business owners like you and how can people reach your business?

All you need for a woman out there is just a business name, and you're already set. These are the little avenues available to us; let us utilise them.

We are working on a website for Kountry Temptations. For now, you can reach us through Bolt Food. Our contact details are there.

