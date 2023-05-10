Gullit VC unveils State-of-the-art Startup Accelerator Program

With a young and tech-savvy population, growing technology adoption, and access to funding, the African continent is witnessing remarkable economic growth and job creation as a result of these inventive minds. One such driving force is Gullit VC, an emerging venture capital firm that is pushing for change and supporting the next big thing.

Gullit VC firmly believes that investing in African startups can help drive economic growth, create jobs, and solve some of the continent's most pressing challenges. They offer a range of services to early-stage startups, including free overhead space, administrative services, mentorship, legal services, debt acquisition, financial services, and world-class office space to help them grow and thrive. And with a proven track record of providing critical support to startups such as WellaHealth, BuuPass, Qene Games, and Gebeya, Gullit VC is committed to nurturing and supporting emerging businesses across the continent.

The latest development from Gullit VC is their new office in Addis Ababa, which features a state-of-the-art accelerator program for African startups. With access to free legal and financial services, as well as a 300-meter co-working space, the office is fully equipped with cutting-edge amenities designed to optimize productivity and enable startups to thrive. This exceptional workspace includes coding pods, game areas, a cafeteria, an outdoor garden workspace, two conference rooms, and a yoga room.

In addition, Gullit VC has designated two offices for selected startups. The current tenants include G-Media, a dynamic branding and advertising agency with a small animation studio, and KBI, a software development company focused on business intelligence in Africa.

G-Media, the creative arm of Gebeya (Pan-African talent marketplace) is taking the advertising industry by storm with exceptional branding and advertising services for both local and international clients. With an animation studio that captures African folklore in an authentic and original way, G-Media has successfully executed campaigns for Ethio Telecom's new super-app and Ethiopian Airlines' mobile app, resulting in increased user engagement. And that's not all – in collaboration with Carry1st, G-Media is currently developing digital marketing content for African games to be introduced and published globally.

Meanwhile, KBI, the US entity of ETM Software, an Ethiopian software development firm, is breaking boundaries with its focus on building business intelligence software using Generative AI. By helping corporations and Non-Governmental Organizations analyze, understand, and visualize their big data, KBI is working closely with the UNHCR to develop refugee tracking software (Compliance and Service Request System) currently deployed in East Africa. KBI is revolutionizing the software development industry, and its work with the UNHCR is a testament to its commitment to driving positive change.

Mikiyas Amdu, KBI's spokesperson, said, “Gullit has provided us with mentorship, advice, and exposure for the past few years. We are looking forward to the next growth stage for our company in terms of making more revenue. With Gullit, we feel like we’re in this unique space where we can grow exponentially by working together and utilizing the services and coaching their teams provide.”

Gullit VC's unwavering dedication to advancing innovation and entrepreneurship in Africa is demonstrated through its recent partnerships. The 18-month accelerator program is just one of the ways in which the company is committed to supporting startups. Following the program, startups will be given the option to continue their membership with a nominal fee.

If you're a startup looking for a place to grow and thrive, Gullit's accelerator program is what you need. Space is limited, so be sure to contact them through their website if you're interested in taking your startup to the next level.

