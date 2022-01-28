Glo salutes subscribers as Joy Unlimited Extravaganza promo ends with 74 new winners

The exciting promo which was launched last year has gone round the country spreading joy and ecstasy among subscribers of the network, 15 of whom won brand new cars, while 500,000 others won television sets, refrigerators, power generators and Glo freebies.

Speaking at the event, Globacom’s Regional Sales Manager, Lagos, Olumide Oguntimehin, said that the company was glad to have kept faith with the promise it made at the start of the promo last October. “From Lagos to Enugu, Port Harcourt to Kaduna, Abuja to Jos, Benin to Warri, Ibadan to Ilorin, and Onitsha to other cities, we held prize-presentation ceremonies to hand over the items won to the winners and put smiles on the faces of our subscribers and their families”, he explained, adding that, “We congratulate the winners and urge them to continue to make use of their Glo lines for endless opportunities”.

At the final event, 23 television sets, 25 refrigerators and 23 Generators were presented to winners who all thanked Globacom for the prizes. A commercial officer with Nigeria Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) who won a refrigerator, Taiwo Kekereowo, said, “A big thank you to Globacom.This is the first time I am winning a prize in a promo. More blessings to the ever-giving network”, while a television winner, Maria Abidakun, a cleric with Celestial Church of Christ in Ikorodu who promised to donate it to the children’s section of the church said, “God bless Globacom, they will continue to grow and excel”.

Also another refrigerator winner, 39-year-old Kehinde Oyewole, a Lagos-based business woman, said, “I have been on the Glo network since 2003, and I don’t have any regret till today. It has been a good network, providing good services and helping Nigerians. This is very kind of them”.

Also speaking member of Lagos State House of Assembly representing Oshodi-Isolo Constituency 1, Hon Jude Emeka Idimogu, commended Globacom for taking care of Nigerians all the time. He said, “Globacom is hundred percent Nigerian and we are proud of them. They have employed Nigerians and are empowering others from time to time. I will continue to patronise them, and I urge all Nigerians to do so. They have done excellently well”.

The event was attended by Nigerians from all walks of life including Yemi Solade, Godwin Komone and Uche Nwaefuna from Nollywood, musician and entertainer, Teni Apata aka Teni Makanaki, Glo business partner and Managing Director of Mishab Ideals Limited, Mrs. Betsy Iheabunike, Council Leader, Eti-osa LCDA, Mr Suleiman Owolabi, and Kaosara Olaleye of Iru-Victoria Island LCDA.

