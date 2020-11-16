Following that vision, this EMBER SEASON we are offering our customers the opportunity to purchase lifestyle products on the network through our newly improved e-commerce site, eshop.9mobile.com.ng in strategic partnership with major lifestyle retail brands across Nigeria.

We are excited to announce the launch of the biggest and the craziest discount deals on variety of lifestyle products. These products are made available through strategic partnership with retail brands (PayPorte, Samsung, Eat n Go, Binwa Beauty, Diageo etc) and powered by 9mobile.

The campaign is tagged “CRAZY EMBER DEALS”. This campaign offers Nigerians the opportunity to receive discount codes of up to 99% to buy products across varying categories including fashion, electronics, beauty, drinks, devices, and more!

Get 99% off your favourite items with 9mobile Crazy Ember Deals

Yes! You heard that right! Every day for the next 28 days, customers will win discount codes by recharging on our network. Below are details of the 9mobile Crazy Ember Deals:

Crazy Ember Deals Mechanics

Recharge N1,000 and get up to 99% discount to purchase available products on the 9mobile e-shop. Customers get discount codes automatically when N1,000 recharge threshold is attained. Additional N1,000 recharges trigger more discount codes.

Please share this information with family and friends and get them to participate in this exciting campaign.

It’s time to buy the new iPhone 12 for N9k only!

Let’s make magic!!!

*This is a featured post.