Fidelity Bank to host free digital skills training for female entrep

Digital Skills Training

Leading financial institution, Fidelity Bank Plc, has announced plans to host another round of free digital skills training for businesswomen across the country from Monday, 1 August 2022.

Hosted in partnership with ImpactHer and Google, the course would provide female entrepreneurs with hands-on training on building their brands and selling online, creating a digital marketing plan, setting up their Google MyBusiness account, utilizing data and insights to grow their business, staying productive online amongst others.

Commenting on the training, Osita Ede, Divisional Head, Product Development at Fidelity Bank Plc said, “It has become imperative that female entrepreneurs in Africa are empowered to overcome the lack of digital literacy which impedes them from fully reaping the benefits of the digital transformation underway across Africa, and the world. We believe providing them this access will help them to thrive in their different businesses.”

According to Efe Ukala, Founder of ImpactHER, “Statistically, women and girls are 25 per cent less likely to leverage digital technology for basic purposes, 4 times less likely to know how to programme computers and 13 times less likely to file for technology patents. This therefore highlights the importance of equipping African women with digital skills that could be leveraged to scale their businesses. Let’s not forget that data shows that Africa can add 180 billion Dollars to its GDP by 2025 if we close the e-commerce digital gap.”

“I have been able to increase sales by 40% after using the tools that was provided to me such as “Google My Business” and people have been calling to order from me and I’ve also been able to reach more customers. I am thankful that I can get people to patronize my business just by tapping my phone based on the knowledge I acquired at this training”, explained Carine Nneka Achokwu, a participant from the January 2022 cohort and CEO of Carine Bakery, a company that produces pastries and cakes in Lagos, Nigeria.

To register for the free training, please visit https://www.fidelitybank.ng/impacther/

