FG says Lekki deep seaport will change Maritime economy

The Federal government says the Lekki Deep Seaport will be a significant game-changer in Nigeria’s Maritime economy with corresponding benefits to the West and Central sub-regions of Africa.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transport, Dr Magdalene Ajani disclosed this in a statement by Anastasia Ogbonna, Assistant Director Press and Public Relations of the Ministry, in Abuja.

Ajani made this known when she led a Ministerial Team on a quarterly inspection of progress of work on the Lekki Deep Sea Port in Lagos.

According to her, the Port is designed to be the deepest port in West Africa.

The inspection comprised of an audio-visual briefing by the management of Lekki Port Enterprises, the contractors (China Harbour Engineering Co. Ltd) and the Project Managers (Louis Berger Intl.) as well as a physical inspection of the works on site.

Ajani said the developers were working assiduously to meet the deadline of fourth quarter 2022 for commencement of commercial operations as directed by the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

The permanent secretary was accompanied on the inspection by the Director, Maritime Services, Awal Suleiman, Director, Legal Services, Pius Oteh, Executive Secretary, Nigerian Shippers’ Council, Hassan Bello.

Others include the Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authority, Hadiza Bala-Usman, Director General, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, Bashir Jamoh and other technical officers from the Ministry and the Agencies.

