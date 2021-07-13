Feeding ambitions: Honeywell Flour Mills’ Baking School

In 2019, HFM Baking School partnered with Nigerian Correctional Services, Kirikiri Lagos to train 35 inmates as Master Bakers; this is to empower the inmates with means of livelihood ahead of completing their term.

To create a sustainable impact, a functional bakery and bread shop was set up at the Correctional Center by HFM in collaboration with Hour of Liberty Ministry for the trained inmates to deploy their skills, train other inmates and produce bread and snacks for the consumption of residents.

The Baking School has graduated over 500 bakers in its 15 years of existence and continues to receive applications from both prospective and existing bakers who have seen the values added by the school to their colleagues in the baking industry.

