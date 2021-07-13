RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Feeding ambitions: Honeywell Flour Mills’ Baking School

Authors:

Pulse Mix

As part of its social responsibility, Honeywell Flour Mills (HFM) commenced Honeywell Baking School in 2006, as a way of giving back to the community.

Feeding ambitions: Honeywell Flour Mills’ Baking School
Feeding ambitions: Honeywell Flour Mills’ Baking School

The school is a periodic 3-week vocational training program in Baking Technology where participants receive free formal and informal training to enhance their skills. The key objective of the Baking School is to empower bakers with contemporary baking skills that will help improve their baking processes which will result in better yield and increased turnover.

Recommended articles

In 2019, HFM Baking School partnered with Nigerian Correctional Services, Kirikiri Lagos to train 35 inmates as Master Bakers; this is to empower the inmates with means of livelihood ahead of completing their term.

To create a sustainable impact, a functional bakery and bread shop was set up at the Correctional Center by HFM in collaboration with Hour of Liberty Ministry for the trained inmates to deploy their skills, train other inmates and produce bread and snacks for the consumption of residents.

The Baking School has graduated over 500 bakers in its 15 years of existence and continues to receive applications from both prospective and existing bakers who have seen the values added by the school to their colleagues in the baking industry.

SOURCES:

Follow us on social media

Facebook

Instagram

Linkedin

#FeaturedbyHoneywellFlourMills

Authors:

Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Feeding ambitions: Honeywell Flour Mills’ Baking School

Worst and best time to buy property [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

Nigerian Stock Exchange opens week with 0.36% losses

Forex: An art deserving of mastery

Rising cost of foodstuffs denting FG’s Home Grown School Feeding programme

Flutterwave backs Nigeria's basketball team for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, becomes team's exclusive payment partner

Are .NG domains better than other types of domains?

MultiChoice shares fell in South Africa after Nigeria accused the company of tax evasion

Like Disneyland, meet Winnyz, the 'furniture land'