Farming calendar: Get more value for your time and resources

Before you can deal with any problem, the first thing you need to know is the cause of the problem. When you discover this, the solution will be easy to find. To help you further tackle the problem many face with planning. You have to learn the best effective method to carry out your plan on a day to day basis. It is a step-by-step approach that will empower you to rule your world. If you have tried every other thing to get your breakthrough, the missing link may just be the simple principles and practical examples.

What is a Farming Calendar?

A farming calendar is a writing, containing all your farming activities for a particular year. This helps to build your self-confidence. When you begin to see some positive results, it envelops your self-image and self-esteem. This gives you the confidence to confront bigger issues and move forward. Please note that when you make your plans, make sure they are flexible and always put them on paper.

Starting from crops to plant and the strategic time of the season to plant them. Numbers of acres to be cultivated. How to get funding, sourcing of farm inputs, some farm inputs are expensive and scare during planting periods. A farming calendar distinguish your type of farming from those in your environment. It allow you track your farm, your won't just plant a crop because your neighbor is planting same.

It would help you make good planting decisions on crops that are profitable and will have good market value. It will also help you make more profit. Vision determines direction. Before you take any route in life, you need to ask yourself what your life’s vision is. That will determine the direction you are to take.

When you have a vision, it becomes the basis for your decisions. When you have decided where to go, you do not have problems when you come to a road junction, because you already know the one that will take you to the fulfillment of your vision. But when there is no vision, any road is the way.

If you've been farming all this years without a calendar, don't be wrong this year. Trust me, if you found out where you are going in life, it would made recognizing opportunities cheap for you. If you do not have a vision for your life, you may live the rest of your life helping other people to fulfill their own. So, get a clear picture for your life and the provisions will come running in.