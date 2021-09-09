Farmers Markets increase access to fresh, nutritious food for the rich and poor

For many, purchasing local food at one of the many markets is one of the greatest pleasures. Nigerian markets are both culturally and materially rich, which means that they’re nothing like anything you’ve ever seen.

Vegetables and fruits are available in the most extraordinary colors, shapes, and tastes. The farmers’ market bustles with activity and people enjoying food with their friends and family.

Farmers Markets Are a Vital Part of the Nigerian economy

For generations, the soils of Nigeria have offered people a distinctive lifestyle. Agriculture is a way of life, rather than a way of business. People make a living from their crops, bringing the freshest, highest-quality products to customers, at the farmers’ market. Farmers markets help rebuild local economies. Small farms produce more than half of the total food.

Needless to say, agriculture is an industry fueled by hard work. People work long hours, mostly with their hands, and in loud, dusty, and dirty conditions. They strive to deliver tasty and affordable food for all diets. In the economy, they occupy a relatively small place, even if the country is increasingly dependent upon food production.

Lately, there’s been an increase in activity as more and more young farmers go into business, using their resources to implement new ideas. Buyers are now able to find the farmer of their choice online and buy directly from them. The effect on the economy and gross domestic product is can be significant.

Farmers markets play an important role in Nigeria’s economy. They rebuild and maintain local and regional food systems, generating additional business, not to mention increasing local circulation of money and farm employment.

The presence of a farmers’ market enhances local food access from an economic standpoint. Most importantly, it serves as a catalyst for economic development and business revitalization.

Starting A Farmers Market Can Be Hard, But It’s a Chance to Give Back to The Local Community

Affluent shoppers have become more interested in buying local food, picking up organic produce. Rather than going to the grocery store, which involves masks, shopping at off-peak times, and an understanding of the risk of getting infected with COVID-19. Starting a farmers’ market can turn out to be a daunting task, yet it can bring about countless rewards for the local community.

Farmers markets build, support, and connect urban and bring urban and rural communities together. Neighbors, consumers, producers, and people from the community come together in one place that provides opportunities for social interaction, commerce, entertainment, and information transfer.

Farmers markets are anchored in local communities, creating a cheerful space of laughter, fellowship, food, and fun. What started out as a business necessity for many quickly transformed into a social event for entire communities, with many families and individuals taking a trip to the market as a way to start their weekend.

As the COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated, farmers markets make communities more resilient during hard times. They’re able to absorb disturbance and still remain functional. People (and the way they come to a rough consensus) are at the heart of community resilience building. Beyond the produce, there’s a community spirit in action.

For Many, Selling at The Local Farmers Market Is an Excellent Opportunity to Preserve Their Rural Livelihoods

Men and women alike engage in commerce to enhance their livelihoods while attaining other household objectives (such as improved health). This is where farmers markets come into play. They make it possible to preserve farmland and rural livelihoods. If it were not for the rise of farmers markets, small farms wouldn’t even exist.

Anyone can start selling at a local farmers market provided they have a reliable source of fresh-grown produce. It’s necessary to research the local farmers market to get an idea about the way in which it operates.

Factors to pay attention to are attendance, what customers are buying, and what fees vendors are required to pay to take part in the farmers market. Equally important is to secure financial support.

Value-added vendors must carry farmers market insurance, which can add to the cost of doing business. Nonetheless, it’s a necessary expense. Farmers market insurance works as a risk management tool, in the sense that it helps address grave risks and avoid legal conflicts. Risks may include skip and fall accidents, illnesses resulting from food products, and equipment loss.

Last but certainly not least, a vendor interested in taking part in the local farmers market needs suitable packaging and reliable transportation. Speaking of which, food transportation in the country is hindered by bad roads, numerous taxes, and harassment by security operatives. In other words, it’s challenging to promote food security in Nigeria.

Shopping At Farmers Markets Is Better for The Health

Unlike grocery stores, farmers markets offer access to healthier food, so they contribute to community health and well-being. The vegetables and fruits have been grown organically, with minimum use of chemicals.

When they’re fresh, food products are more nutritionally dense, so people can get most of their nutrients from what they eat. If in doubt, the buyer can ask questions and gain insight into how the food was grown.

Certain products are exponentially superior when acquired at a farmers market. Examples include but aren’t limited to herbs, tomatoes, green beans, red/green bell peppers, and corn. Everyone is present at the farmers market – rich, poor, black, white etc. But everyone has a smile on their face.

All in all, it’s important to consume healthy, organic food whenever possible. At times, it’s necessary to educate the population on the need to eat right and overcome health challenges. It takes a little bit more planning in the kitchen, but it’s worthwhile. Food should be free of toxic chemicals; of any risk, generally speaking.