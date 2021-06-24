Top 10 famous markets in Nigeria and what they are famous for

Walking into a Nigerian market, especially any of these listed here, requires a certain skill that has been mastered by mostly mothers.

These markets are so popular around the country that every Nigerian has heard about them at least once, and knows the what is sold in them. Before going to any of these markets though, you need to follow our guide to navigating a Nigerian market like a pro.

1. Onitsha market (Anambra)

___9192873___2018___12___12___16___Onitsha+market_news+express+nigeria ece-auto-gen

Onitsha main market is considered as West Africa's commercial powerhouse. From imported second-hand clothing to jewelry to industrial equipment, Onitsha has it all in its expansive market, considered the biggest market in terms of item availability and land size.

2. Computer village (Ikeja, Lagos)

___9192874___2018___12___12___16___computer-village+national+daily ece-auto-gen

According to Omobola Johnson, a former Minister of ICT, computer village contributes about $2 billion to Nigeria's economy annually. The market is considered the IT hub of Nigeria, where both indigenous and famous phone gadgets and accessories are sold.

3. Balogun Market (Marina, Lagos)

___9192875___2018___12___12___16___Balogun-market+mega+insights ece-auto-gen

Lagos Island Market or Balogun Market, is brimming items as well as people. With Lagos being one of the most populous cities in Africa, visiting the market is one of the most stressful things to do. However, the energy is intoxicating and there are lots of things that can be bought there on a bargain: lace, ankara, fabrics, hair, etc.

4. Ladipo market (Mushin, Lagos)

___9192876___2018___12___12___16___ladipo+market+the+infostride ece-auto-gen

Ladipo is the largest spare part market in Nigeria in terms of availability, because of the Lagos port. Electrical and mechanical spare parts of any kind, new and old, of any car brand is available here. This is where other vendors come to purchase parts.

5. Ariaria market (Aba, Abia)

Ariaria market is where majority of the "made in Aba" and "made in Nigeria" items are made. From shoes to bags, there is no product or brand replica that you want or are searching for that isn't present here. Although the market has been tagged as selling replicas and inferior goods, there are also indigenous and quality products making their way into the market now.

6. Bodija market (Ibadan, Oyo)

___9192879___2018___12___12___16___Bodija-Market+premium+times+nigeria ece-auto-gen

At Bodija, you can purchase wholesale or retail foodstuff of your choice. It has a wide variety of fresh and dried produce sold at cheap prices. People troop in to buy cattle and foodstuff.

7. Oil Mill market (Port Harcourt, Rivers)

Pulse Nigeria

Oil mill market is known for the crowd of people that troop in every Wednesday to buy everyday foodstuff. You can buy fresh produce at very cheap prices at this market.

8. Zaki biam yam market (Benue)

___9192891___2018___12___12___16___connect+nigeria ece-auto-gen

Benue, the food basket of the nation, is the home to the biggest yam market in Nigeria. Traders from all across the country come to Zaki biam to buy the high quality yams directly from the farmers at the market.

ALSO READ: Top 5 tourist markets you have to visit in Africa

9. Kasuwar kwari (Kano)

___9192911___2018___12___12___16___textile-market+businessdayonline ece-auto-gen

Kasuwar Kwari market in Kano has everything clothing and material. This is where people from all over Nigeria, and even west Africa, come to purchase quality handmade tie and dyed fabric at a cheap cost to go sell elsewhere.

10. Alaba International Market (Lagos)

Pulse Nigeria