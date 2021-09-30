Exposé Marketing Solutions bags MARKETING EDGE Outstanding Young Experiential Marketing Agency of the Year award

The Board therefore declared that the award was in “recognition, appreciation and celebration” of the agency’s “sterling records of performance in all its offerings; and in all areas of its corporate dealings as an agency and a corporate contributor to the growth of the experiential marketing sector of the Nigerian marketing communications industry”.

While soaking in the joy of winning and exuding his excitement about the award, Exposé’s Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Abayomi Ayoola, stated that his entire team was excited and delighted to have been noticed, recognized and awarded by such “a great platform as MARKETING EDGE whose trail-blazing records in the industry are second-to-none; and whose award every industry operator hopes for, works for; and would feel both glad and proud to receive, any day”.

The Exposé boss added that the award was a much welcomed elixir to his team to stay focused and to keep upping its game all in the interest of and to the benefits of its ever-increasing clientele. He thus dedicated the much coveted award to his agency’s clients who, in his words, had given the agency “the wings to fly”.

It would be recalled that Exposé Marketing Solutions is an agency that helps tell great stories about brands and create memorable experiences for their audience.

The agency helps its clients promote and sell their products and services by leveraging well curated, seamlessly executed brand experiences, trade marketing solutions; online marketing tactics such as social media marketing, search marketing, and email marketing. Also, its extensive experience in press planning and engagement ensures that clients are always in control of their narratives.

Exposé employs systematic processes to source and identify the best partners that can help every client achieve their brand objectives.

Exposé Marketing Solutions also facilitates talent partnerships and collaborations that connect brands to consumers through entertainment, media and cultural integrations.

