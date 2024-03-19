ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

To save $869 million, Unilever plans to cut 7,500 jobs worldwide

News Agency Of Nigeria

The group noted that staff would be consulted about the cuts but did not reveal where they will be made.

Unilever plans to cut 7,500 jobs worldwide [LinkedIn]
Unilever plans to cut 7,500 jobs worldwide [LinkedIn]

Recommended articles

The Marmite-to-Dove soap firm said the jobs affected were largely office-based and the move came as it looked to invest in technology to boost productivity and save money. The group said staff would be consulted about the cuts but did not reveal where they will be made. The jobs were expected to go over the next two years.

Unilever has 128,000 employees globally, with 6,000 in Britain. Chief executive Hein Schumacher said: “Under the growth action plan we have committed to do fewer things better, and with greater impact.

“The changes we are announcing today will help us accelerate that plan.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He added: “we are committed to carrying out our productivity programme in consultation with employee representatives, and with respect and care for those of our people who are impacted.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Top 5 highest-paying jobs in Africa in 2024

Top 5 highest-paying jobs in Africa in 2024

To save $869 million, Unilever plans to cut 7,500 jobs worldwide

To save $869 million, Unilever plans to cut 7,500 jobs worldwide

Undersea cable cuts crisis is over — voice, data services are restored

Undersea cable cuts crisis is over — voice, data services are restored

Apple's next iPhone may come with Google's Gemini AI engine

Apple's next iPhone may come with Google's Gemini AI engine

10 worst countries for workers — Nigeria is not one of them

10 worst countries for workers — Nigeria is not one of them

Lontor's commitment to quality shines through with J-Series Air Conditioner

Lontor's commitment to quality shines through with J-Series Air Conditioner

'I share 1 egg between 2 kids' - Nigerians unhappy with current price of eggs

'I share 1 egg between 2 kids' - Nigerians unhappy with current price of eggs

Xiaomi's 2024 Innovation Wave: Introducing Redmi Note 13 Series & Redmi A3

Xiaomi's 2024 Innovation Wave: Introducing Redmi Note 13 Series & Redmi A3

These 15 countries have banned TikTok over cybersecurity concerns

These 15 countries have banned TikTok over cybersecurity concerns

Pulse Sports

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Traders at the market attributed the hike in prices to increase in the demand amid low supply of the produce

Fruit prices in Kano increase due to ongoing Ramadan fast demand

Unlocking Value: 5 Compelling reasons to choose Redmi A3

Unlocking Value: 5 Compelling reasons to choose Redmi A3

Lagos, Nigeria [BI]

The EIU predicts exit of more multinationals from Nigeria in 2024

A Gambler's guide to Global Gaming destinations

A Gambler's guide to Global Gaming destinations