ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

TikTok CEO, Chew vows to fight against US law forcing change in ownership

News Agency Of Nigeria

The House of Representatives in Washington passed a bill that could ban the popular video-sharing app, owned by China-based ByteDance.

TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew
TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew

Recommended articles

The company will do everything possible and use legal means to defend the platform, Shou said in a video published on Thursday.

The House of Representatives in Washington had earlier on Wednesday passed a bill that could ban the popular video-sharing app, owned by China-based ByteDance. The law now goes to the Senate, where its fate is unclear.

Lawmakers who support the bill, however, note that it does not outright ban TikTok. Instead, it aims to force a change in ownership. The law would only lead to TikTok being banned from U.S. app stores if the service remains in the possession of China’s ByteDance group.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Washington, there have been fears for years about ByteDance’s access to user data. Some cyber security experts say the data could be used by Beijing to spread propaganda in the United States, spy on users, and exercise other forms of influence.

Shou said that the law would give a small number of social media companies greater influence. The TikTok boss also claimed that the bill would jeopardise 300,000 jobs in the US. TikTok has also repeatedly stressed that small businesses use the service for advertising.

TikTok says it has 170 million U.S. users. During his time in office as president, Donald Trump attempted to ban TikTok from app stores and compel ByteDance to spin off TikTok. But the effort was stymied by the courts.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

TikTok CEO, Chew vows to fight against US law forcing change in ownership

TikTok CEO, Chew vows to fight against US law forcing change in ownership

Wow!lotto’s revolution in online gaming industry

Wow!lotto’s revolution in online gaming industry

Pioneer Access Bank CEO, Aig-Imoukhuede returns to holdings as chairman

Pioneer Access Bank CEO, Aig-Imoukhuede returns to holdings as chairman

Lawmakers engage CBN on reversal of customer funds within stipulated periods

Lawmakers engage CBN on reversal of customer funds within stipulated periods

Creativity and Innovation: A recipe for success

Creativity and Innovation: A recipe for success

Baigewallet unveils women's business, financial literacy community

Baigewallet unveils women's business, financial literacy community

3 ships waiting to berth at Lagos ports, 5 vessels expected at Lekki - NPA

3 ships waiting to berth at Lagos ports, 5 vessels expected at Lekki - NPA

WTO launches $1.2m project to improve Nigeria's sesame, cowpea exports

WTO launches $1.2m project to improve Nigeria's sesame, cowpea exports

Unlocking Value: 5 Compelling reasons to choose Redmi A3

Unlocking Value: 5 Compelling reasons to choose Redmi A3

Pulse Sports

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Traders at the market attributed the hike in prices to increase in the demand amid low supply of the produce

Fruit prices in Kano increase due to ongoing Ramadan fast demand

Unlocking Value: 5 Compelling reasons to choose Redmi A3

Unlocking Value: 5 Compelling reasons to choose Redmi A3

SEC develops anti-money laundering regulations for digital assets providers [Punch]

SEC develops anti-money laundering regulations for digital assets providers

Investing in women, girls will transform economy, improve lives - World Bank [Premium Times Nigeria]

Investing in women, girls will transform economy, improve lives - World Bank