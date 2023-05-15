The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

SWIPHA obtains World Health Organisation product prequalification

Pulse Mix

#FeatureBySWIPHA

SWIPHA obtains World Health Organisation product prequalification
SWIPHA obtains World Health Organisation product prequalification

Recommended articles

SWIPHA is the first company in Africa to obtain WHO prequalification for Zinc tablets.

According to Frederic Lieutaud, the Managing Director of Swiss Pharma Nigeria Limited, the WHO pre-qualification is a rigorous process that evaluates pharmaceutical products based on their quality, safety, and efficacy.

This recognition is considered worldwide as a symbol of excellence in pharmaceutical manufacturing.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We are thrilled to announce to the public that we have received World Health Organisation prequalification of Zinc Dispersible 20mg tablet on May 2, 2023. As many of you may know, our company has been dedicated to providing high-quality pharmaceutical products that meet the highest safety and efficacy standards for over 47 years," he said.

Lieutaud disclosed that receiving WHO prequalification is an important accomplishment for the company as it validates the dedication and hard work of our entire team, who have worked tirelessly to ensure that our products meet the highest standards of quality and safety. He stated that the prequalification is also evidence of our commitment to transparency and accountability in everything we do.

He added that the company could only have achieved the feat with the support of its partners and clients.

"We want to convey our most profound appreciation to some of our partners, regulatory bodies and customers, including the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), World Health Organisation (WHO) Nigeria, Servier Generic Group, the United States Pharmacopoeia – Promoting the Quality of Medicines Plus (USP-PQM+), Maternal and Child Centre, Amuwo Odofin, Lagos, the General Hospital Alimosho, Lagos, Adeoyo Maternity Teaching Hospital, Ibadan and all other stakeholders who supported our journey to prequalification," he said.

Also speaking on the achievement, the Business Development & Licensing Director, Abbas Sambo, noted that the milestone is a testament to the company's belief that every child deserves access to safe and effective medicines. He added that the company understands paediatric health is a critical issue in Nigeria and is proud to be part of the solution.

ADVERTISEMENT

"With this prequalification, we can now provide the product to organisations and governments worldwide working to improve child health. We remain committed to seeking partnerships with organisations like the Global Fund and USAID to address critical health issues such as Malaria, HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, and other infectious diseases. We are actively exploring opportunities to expand our product portfolio to include medicines that can help prevent, treat, and manage these diseases," Sambo said.

Sambo further explained that the company believes collaboration is essential in addressing these health challenges and is committed to working with global organisations, governments, and other stakeholders to ensure that essential medicines are accessible to all.

In the same development, NAFDAC commended the company for the WHO prequalification. The Director General NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, delivered the commendation during a recent briefing in Lagos.

She said, "This laudable feat is no doubt the outcome of meaningful collaboration between SWIPHA and NAFDAC, as well as a systematic implementation of policies earlier mentioned. With this achievement, SWIPHA has added another first to its arsenal of firsts.

"Being the first manufacturer to be recognised by the WHO as operating at an acceptable level of compliance to Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) requirements in West Africa, the manufacturer is now also the first manufacturer of finished pharmaceutical products to attain prequalification of its product in West Africa."

ADVERTISEMENT

Adeyeye noted that the WHO Prequalification of Medicines Programme (PQP) ensures that medicines supplied by procurement agencies meet acceptable standards of quality, safety, and efficacy.

She encouraged other frontline local drug manufacturers to emulate this feat by harmonising collective aspiration and synergy of effort with NAFDAC to achieve more.

#FeatureBySWIPHA

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

SWIPHA obtains World Health Organisation product prequalification

SWIPHA obtains World Health Organisation product prequalification

Uganda's change in its net foreign assets raises concerns

Uganda's change in its net foreign assets raises concerns

See Nigeria’s plan to fill its roads with locally produced electric vehicles

See Nigeria’s plan to fill its roads with locally produced electric vehicles

Asia edges out Europe for Rwanda’s business, despite Rwanda’s push for European partnership

Asia edges out Europe for Rwanda’s business, despite Rwanda’s push for European partnership

St. Lauren's brand new look and flavours take Lagos by storm

St. Lauren's brand new look and flavours take Lagos by storm

Nigerian firm launches ride-sharing business, Gabtaxi

Nigerian firm launches ride-sharing business, Gabtaxi

Eacop Pipeline: China's $1.8 billion role in funding Africa's oil transport infrastructure

Eacop Pipeline: China's $1.8 billion role in funding Africa's oil transport infrastructure

Influence of Peppa on payment protection between buyers & sellers on social commerce

Influence of Peppa on payment protection between buyers & sellers on social commerce

Parallex Bank named Most Innovative, Regional Bank of 2022

Parallex Bank named Most Innovative, Regional Bank of 2022

Pulse Sports

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

AC Milan legend backs Osimhen for World best

AC Milan legend backs Osimhen for World best

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Femi Otedola (left) and Tony Elumelu (right) [Daily Post]

Otedola says Elumelu's Transcorp rejected his ₦250 billion takeover bid

Shell building

Shell escapes $5 billion Bonga oil spill fine as UK court rules against Nigeria

The naira sold for as low as ₦460 to the dollar within the day's trading [CFR]

Naira appreciates slightly against dollar

Billionaire businessman, Tony Elumelu (left), and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (right) [Presidency]

Elumelu's Transcorp first genco to get FG's certificate of discharge