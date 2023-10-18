Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, others bring Galaxy features to even more users

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. has announced the latest FE series addition to the Samsung Galaxy ecosystem — the new Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE and S9 FE+, and Galaxy Buds FE. Known for their iconic and durable designs, advanced performance, cutting-edge camera and audio capabilities, and so much more — these are the most epic FE devices yet. For those who want to experience Galaxy flagship devices for the first time, the new FE devices are the perfect entry point.

“At Samsung, we are committed to bringing world-class innovation to everyone through epic mobile experiences that fit their lifestyle,” said Charlie Lee, Managing Director, Samsung Nigeria.

“Our new FE devices are packed with crowd-pleasing premium capabilities that, on their own or as part of a connected ecosystem, let Galaxy users maximise their creativity and productivity.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Galaxy S23 FE: The Galaxy S Series’ Iconic Design, Pro-Grade Camera and smooth gaming performance are designed to elevate your everyday

Galaxy S23 FE stays true to the iconic S series design with its new floating camera and premium finish protected with IP68 water and dust resistance for an even sleeker display. Plus, it features recycled materials and packaging, packing a punch with durability, functionality, and sustainability. Offered in new, vibrant colours, Galaxy S23 FE allows users to select the device colour that best fits their style.

Everyday moments come to life on Galaxy S23 FE with pro-grade camera features to help you capture amazing photos and videos. See sharp details in every scene with a 50MP high-resolution lens, and 3X optical zoom. After dark, Nightography on Galaxy S23 FE lets you take clear selfies and portraits in lifelike colours. With advanced digital image stabilisation (VDIS), take steady shots on the go using the rear camera with optical image stabiliser (OIS) angle.

ADVERTISEMENT

When it comes to creating perfectly sharable content, Galaxy S23 FE is an editing studio on the go. In Pro Mode, controls for shutter speed, aperture, ISO, and more can be manually adjusted to your preferences. Capture customised shots with the Camera Assistant app and choose which automated features to use for a fully customised shooting experience. With the freedom to create and customise, Galaxy S23 FE camera has the AI-powered editing tools to help elevate your creations.

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

For gaming and streaming, Galaxy S23 FE’s powerful processor makes every action rapid and fluid with a vapor chamber that helps to control heat and sustain performance. The long-lasting 4,500mAh battery intuitively adjusts to conserve energy, charging up to 50 percent in just 30 minutes with a 25W Adapter. All this power comes to life on a bright, super-smooth 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. Based on your surroundings, Vision Booster technology on Galaxy S23 FE automatically detects bright lighting conditions, keeping the screen vivid just like flagship models.

The Galaxy S23 FE series is available from ₦613,000 in modern, bold colours, including Mint, Cream, Graphite, and Purple.

ADVERTISEMENT

Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE+: Large Screen Viewing, IP68 Durability, and S Pen Boost Possibilities for Creativity and Productivity

Whenever inspiration strikes, Galaxy Tab S9 FE and S9 FE+ deliver essential entertainment, expressive creativity, and seamless productivity. With two portable and powerful devices to choose from, even more users can experience the versatility of the Galaxy Tab S series. Digital creators, entrepreneurs, busy students, artists, gamers, and more will explore their passions and get work done with improved device speed and even better performance compared to the previous FE Series.

Responsive and immersive viewing and creating can happen at home, at work, on campus, or even at the park on Galaxy Tab S9 FE’s 10.9-inch and Tab S9 FE+’s 12.4-inch displays — featuring an automatic refresh rate that adapts up to 90Hz. Sunlight is no match for Vision Booster, which enhances visibility in outdoor environments by optimising colour and contrast especially in dark area of screen. Just like the newest Galaxy Tab S9 series, both Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE+ received an IP68 rating, offering enhanced durability for peace of mind on the go. Plus, Tab S9 FE+’s long-lasting battery with up to 20 hours of video playback on a single charge means work and play won’t keep you tethered to a cord.

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Ideas and notes are easy to capture with Galaxy’s signature in-box, IP68-rated S Pen. Like the Galaxy Tab S9 series, the Tab S9 FE and S9 FE+ include a wide variety of creative tools and apps, including fan-favourites like Goodnotes, LumaFusion, Clip Studio Paint, and more. Easily keep class notes, sketches, videos, and more with up to double the storage, plus the option to upgrade to 1TB with a microSD card.

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE series is available from ₦525,000 in three fashionable colours: Mint, Silver, Gray and Lavender.

Galaxy Buds FE: Superior Sound, Powerful ANC and Ergonomic Design Expand the Excellent Audio Experience to More Users

Galaxy Buds FE bring Samsung’s impeccable sound experience to more users. Their powerful bass offers deep and rich sound that allows you to enjoy music the way the artist intended, while powerful Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Ambient Sound enable you to hear more of what you love and less of what you don’t. Also, automatic personalised beamforming of the advanced three microphone system, along with AI-powered Deep Neutral Network (DNN), separates your voice from unwanted background noise for clearer calls.

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Boasting the longest battery life in the Buds series, Galaxy Buds FE provide up to 8.5 hours of playback with earbuds, and total up to 30 hours including the charging case. Even when using ANC, users can get up to 6 hours of playback with earbuds, and total up to 21 hours including the case. Inspired by the iconic and ergonomic design of the series, Galaxy Buds FE are engineered to be comfortable enough to wear for a long time, and enable a more customised fit with three different sizes of ear tips and two different sizes for wingtips.

Galaxy Buds FE are available for ₦83,500. in two distinct, modern colours: Graphite and White.

One seamlessly connected Galaxy ecosystem

With new FE devices, it’s easier than ever to experience the full power of the connected Galaxy ecosystem. Productivity is intuitive with Multi Control, which enables users to drag and drop content easily between multiple Galaxy devices. Copy and paste or drag and drop between smartphone and tablet. When creativity strikes, simply transfer videos or images from smartphone to tablet with Quick Share, for easier editing.

ADVERTISEMENT

When it is time for immersive entertainment, Galaxy Buds FE are the perfect companions. Auto Switch intelligently switches sound between your smartphone, tablet, and even watch and TV – based on your usage with no manual adjustments required. Also, SmartThings Find helps you track down misplaced Buds and also sound an alarm should they be left behind.

All these devices and connectivity capabilities uphold Samsung’s commitment to providing secure and private experiences. Galaxy S23 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE series are backed by Samsung Knox protection, meaning personal information is kept that way, by default.

Availability

The Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE and S9 FE+, and Galaxy Buds FE will be available in Nigeria starting October 20th. Customers who buy the Galaxy S23 FE will get the Buds FE as well as the Fit2 for free and also have access to the Samsung Flex pay, which enables them buy the Galaxy S23 FE and pay in 3 to 12 months’ instalments.

To learn more about Galaxy S23 FE, please visit: www.samsung.com/galaxy-s23/

ADVERTISEMENT

To learn more about Galaxy Tab S9 FE series, please visit: www.samsung.com/galaxy-tab

To learn more about Galaxy Buds FE, please visit: www.samsung.com/galaxy-buds/

Galaxy S23 FE

Display

6.4-inch FHD+

ADVERTISEMENT

Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display

Super Smooth, Adaptive 120Hz refresh rate (60~120Hz)

*Measured diagonally, actual viewable area is less due to rounded corners and camera hole.

Dimensions & Weight

76.5 X 158 X 8.2mm, 209g

ADVERTISEMENT

Camera

12MP Ultra-Wide Camera

F2.2, FOV 123˚

50MP Wide Camera

F1.8, FOV 84˚

Adaptive Pixel

ADVERTISEMENT

8MP Telephoto Camera

3x Optical Zoom, F2.4, FOV 32˚

10MP Front Camera

F2.4, FOV 80˚

AP

ADVERTISEMENT

Exynos 2200 (4nm) advanced processing

*May differ by market and carrier.

Memory

& Storage

8GB + 128GB

ADVERTISEMENT

8GB + 256GB

*Available storage capacity is subject to preloaded software.

*Memory option may vary by market.

Battery

4,500mAh

ADVERTISEMENT

* Typical value tested under third-party laboratory condition. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Rated (minimum) capacity is 4,370mah. Actual battery life may vary depending on network environment, usage patterns and other factors.

Charging*

Wired charging: Up to 50% charge in around 30 mins with 25W Adapter**

Fast Wireless Charging 2.0

Wireless PowerShare

ADVERTISEMENT

Wired charging compatible with QC2.0 and AFC.

25W Power Adapter sold separately. Use only Samsung-approved chargers and cables.

Wireless charging compatible with WPC.

Wireless PowerShare is limited to Samsung or other brand smartphones with Qi wireless charging, such as Galaxy S23 Ultra, S23+, S23, Z Fold 5, Z Fold 4, Z Flip4, S22 series, Z Fold3 5G, Z Flip 5, Z Flip3 5G, S21 FE 5G, S21 series, Z Fold2, Note20 series, S20 series, Z Flip, Note10, Note10+, S10e, S10, S10+, Fold, S9, S9+, S8, S8+, S8 Active, S7, S7 edge, S7 Active, S6, S6 edge, S6 Active, S6 edge+, Note9, Note8, Note FE and Note5. Only available with certain Samsung Galaxy wearables such as Galaxy Buds2 Pro, Buds2, Buds Pro, Buds Live, Watch5, Watch5 Pro, Watch4, Watch4 Classic, Watch3, Watch Active2, Watch Active, Gear Sport, Gear S3, Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Buds. If battery power is lower than 30% Wireless PowerShare may not function. May not work with certain accessories, covers, other brand devices or some Samsung wearables. During PowerShare, it may affect call reception or data services, depending on your network environment.

OS

ADVERTISEMENT

Android 13 / One UI 5.1

Network and Connectivity

5G*, LTE**, Wi-Fi 6E***, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth® v 5.3

*Requires optimal 5G network connection, available in select markets. Check with your carrier for availability and details. Download and streaming speeds may vary based on content provider, server connection and other factors.

Availability of LTE model varies by market and carrier. Actual speed may vary depending on market, carrier, and user environment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wi-Fi 6E network availability may vary by market, network provider and user environment. Requires optimal connection. Will require a Wi-Fi 6E router.

Security

Samsung Knox, Samsung Knox Vault

Water Resistance

IP68

ADVERTISEMENT

IP68 Rating: Conducted under lab test conditions. Water resistant in up to 1.5 meters of fresh water for up to 30 minutes and protected from dust, dirt, and sand. Rinse residue/dry after wet. Not advised for beach or pool use. Water and dust resistance of your device is not permanent and may diminish over time.

Galaxy Tab S9 / S9 FE+

Galaxy Tab S9 FE

Galaxy Tab S9 FE+

Display

ADVERTISEMENT

10.9-inch, LCD

(Up to 90Hz)

12.4-inch, LCD

(Up to 90Hz)

Measured diagonally as a full rectangle without accounting for the rounded corners. Actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners and camera hole.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dimensions & Weight

165.8 x 254.3 x 6.5 mm, 523g (Wi-Fi), 524g (5G)

185.4 x 285.4 x 6.5 mm, 627g (Wi-Fi), 628g (5G)

Camera

8 MP Rear Camera

ADVERTISEMENT

12 MP Ultra-Wide Front Camera

8 MP + 8MP Ultra-Wide Rear Camera

12 MP Ultra-Wide Front Camera

AP

Octa-Core Processor

ADVERTISEMENT

Memory & Storage

6GB + 128GB

8GB + 256GB

8GB + 128GB

12GB + 256GB

ADVERTISEMENT

Available storage capacity is subject to preloaded software.

Memory option may vary by market.

Battery

8,000mAh

10,090mAh

ADVERTISEMENT

Typical value tested under third-party laboratory condition. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Actual battery life may vary depending on network environment, usage patterns and other factors.

Wired charging compatible with QC2.0 and AFC.

45W Power Adapter sold separately. Use only Samsung-approved chargers and cables.

OS

Android 13/ One UI 5.1

ADVERTISEMENT

Network and Connectivity

5G*, LTE**, Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth® v 5.3

5G services are only supported in 5G network enabled locations. Requires optimal 5G connection. Actual speed may vary depending on market, carrier, and user environment.

Availability of 5G model varies by market and carrier.

Wi-Fi 6 network availability may vary by market, network provider and user environment. Requires optimal connection. Will require a Wi-Fi 6 router.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sound

Dual Speaker by AKG, Dolby Atmos®

Pen

S Pen (BLE not supported) in-box

Security

ADVERTISEMENT

Samsung Knox

Water Resistance

IP68

* IP68 Rating: Conducted under lab test conditions. Water resistant in up to 1.5 meters of fresh water for up to 30 minutes and protected from dust, dirt, and sand. Rinse residue/dry after wet. Not advised for beach or pool use. Water and dust resistance of your device is not permanent and may diminish over time.

Accessories

ADVERTISEMENT

S Pen, S Pen Creator Edition

Book Cover Keyboard, Book Cover Keyboard Slim, Smart Book Cover, Outdoor Cover

* S Pen and USB Type-C cable included inbox. Other accessories are available for purchase separately. Availability of third-party cases may vary by market, carrier and retailer.

Galaxy Buds FE

Dimensions & Weight

ADVERTISEMENT

Earbud: 17.1 x 19.2 x 22.2mm, 5.6g

Charging Case: 50.0 x 27.7 x 50.0mm, 40.0g

Speaker

1-way

Microphone

ADVERTISEMENT

3 mics (2 outer + 1 inner)

Battery Capacity

Earbuds: 60mAh (typical)

Charging Case: 479mAh (typical)

*The typical capacity has been tested by Samsung using pre-released version of Galaxy Buds FE. The typical capacity is the estimated average capacity considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Actual battery life may vary depending on the network environment, usage patterns, and other factors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Play Time

Up to 6 hours / Total up to 21 hours (ANC on)

Up to 8.5 hours / Total up to 30 hours (ANC off)

*Earbuds provide up to 6hrs play time with ANC on (up to 8.5 hrs with ANC off), while the case provides up to 21 hours of battery life with ANC on (up to 30 hours with ANC off) when the case and earbuds are charged to 100%. Based on internal testing. Audio playback time tested by pairing a pre-production Galaxy Buds FE to a recently released Galaxy smartphone with default settings including ANC on. Actual battery life may vary and depend on network environment, usage patterns, and other factors.

Talk Time

ADVERTISEMENT

Up to 3.5 hours / Total up to 13h (ANC on)

Up to 4 hours / Total up to 14h (ANC off)

*Earbuds provide up to 3.5hrs voice call time with ANC on (up to 4 hrs with ANC off), while the case provides up to 13 hours of battery life with ANC on (up to 14 hrs with ANC off) when the case and earbuds are charged to 100%. Based on internal testing. Voice call time tested by pairing pre-production Galaxy Buds FE to a recently released Galaxy smartphone with default settings including ANC on. Actual battery life may vary and depend on network environment, usage patterns, and other factors.

Connectivity

Bluetooth® 5.2, Auto Switch

ADVERTISEMENT

Codec: Scalable (Samsung Proprietary), AAC, SBC

Sensors

Proximity, Hall, Touch

Compatibility

Android 8.0 or higher with more than 1.5GB of RAM

ADVERTISEMENT

*Some features may not be available on non-Samsung devices. Availability may vary by market, carrier or connected devices.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at https://www.samsung.com/africa_en/news/

---