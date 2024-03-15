ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

Nigeria's inflation hits 31.70% in February as food prices surge

Adekunle Agbetiloye

Nigeria's headline inflation has risen to 31.70%, an increase from the 29.90% reported in January, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Nigeria's inflation hits 31.70% in February as food prices surge
Nigeria's inflation hits 31.70% in February as food prices surge
  • Nigeria's headline inflation has risen to 31.70%.
  • The headline inflation rate for February 2024 showed an increase of 1.80% point increase compared to January 2024.
  • Food inflation rate soared to 37.92% year-on-year.

Recommended articles

Analysing the data, the headline inflation rate for February 2024 showed an increase of 1.80% point increase compared to January 2024.

On a year-on-year basis, the headline inflation rate was 9.79% points higher compared to the rate recorded in February 2023, which was 21.91%.

On a month-on-month basis, the February 2024 headline inflation rate of 3.12% was 0.48% higher than January 2024's rate of 2.64%.

ADVERTISEMENT

Items that contributed to the increase in the headline index include food & non-alcoholic beverages, housing, water, electricity, gas & other fuel, clothing & footwear, transport, among others.

Urban inflation: On a year-on-year basis, in February 2024, the Urban inflation rate was 33.66%, this was 10.87% points higher compared to the 22.78% recorded in February 2023.

Rural inflation: On a year-on-year basis, in February 2024, the rural inflation rate was 29.99%. This was 8.89% higher than the 21.10% recorded in February 2023.

In February 2024, the food inflation rate soared to 37.92% year-on-year, a significant 13.57 percentage point increase from February 2023's rate of 24.35%.

ADVERTISEMENT

On a month-on-month basis, the Food inflation rate in February 2024 was 3.79% this was 0.58% higher compared to the rate recorded in January 2024 (3.21%).

This surge in food inflation was primarily driven by a rise in the average prices of Bread and Cereals, Potatoes, Yam & Other Tubers, Fish, Coffee, Tea, and Cocoa.

Adekunle Agbetiloye Adekunle Agbetiloye Adekunle is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with interest in the African economy, technology, energy transition, and climate change. He is passionate about telling the story of an evolving Africa.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ability Over Gender: Union Bank’s advocacy for gender inclusiveness

Ability Over Gender: Union Bank’s advocacy for gender inclusiveness

Nigeria's inflation hits 31.70% in February as food prices surge

Nigeria's inflation hits 31.70% in February as food prices surge

A Gambler's guide to Global Gaming destinations

A Gambler's guide to Global Gaming destinations

10 FAQ about Mastercard contactless solutions answered

10 FAQ about Mastercard contactless solutions answered

Jobberman targets vocational skills training for 500,000 women in Nigeria

Jobberman targets vocational skills training for 500,000 women in Nigeria

Top 10 most respected countries in Africa

Top 10 most respected countries in Africa

Providus Bank hosts inaugural The Hive By Providus

Providus Bank hosts inaugural The Hive By Providus

The EIU predicts exit of more multinationals from Nigeria in 2024

The EIU predicts exit of more multinationals from Nigeria in 2024

TikTok CEO, Chew vows to fight against US law forcing change in ownership

TikTok CEO, Chew vows to fight against US law forcing change in ownership

Pulse Sports

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Traders at the market attributed the hike in prices to increase in the demand amid low supply of the produce

Fruit prices in Kano increase due to ongoing Ramadan fast demand

Unlocking Value: 5 Compelling reasons to choose Redmi A3

Unlocking Value: 5 Compelling reasons to choose Redmi A3

Lagos, Nigeria [BI]

The EIU predicts exit of more multinationals from Nigeria in 2024

A Gambler's guide to Global Gaming destinations

A Gambler's guide to Global Gaming destinations