ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

No deadline extension for phone lines not linked to NIN  — NCC insists

Bayo Wahab

The commission says many users of five or more SIMs did not purchase them for decent purposes.

NCC directed telecom operators to block 12 million SIM cards not linked to NIN. [Punch]
NCC directed telecom operators to block 12 million SIM cards not linked to NIN. [Punch]

Recommended articles

This countered a report that claimed the commission has extended the deadline by one week for subscribers with more than four SIMs, who are yet to link their lines National Identity Number (NIN).

The report also claimed the commission extended the deadline because of the Easter holiday, adding that telecommunication companies have been instructed not to bar any line from March 29.

However, the commission has dismissed the report saying there’s no going back on its deadline.

ADVERTISEMENT

An official of the commission informed Pulse that the NCC is committed to ensuring that criminals do not “take advantage of having multiple unlinked SIMs to carry out their nefarious activities.”

We are not standing back on our decision. March 29th is sacrosanct. Our resolve is hinged on the need to close in on the chaos of untoward ownership of multiple SIM cards with unverified NIN details.

We have instances where a single individual has over 10,000 lines linked to his NIN. In some cases, we have seen a single person with 1,000 lines, some 3,000 plus lines. What are they doing with these lines? the source queried.

The NCC official disclosed that the commission’s findings showed that many users of five or more SIMs did not purchase them for decent purposes or to undertake legitimate activities.

We have given them enough time to make the decision of which of their lines they want to keep, and discard the others. They did not. All lines in this category with unverified NINs will be barred. They will be then expected to go to their operators and decide which of the lines they want to keep, as well as submit correct NIN details

ADVERTISEMENT

“Some people would say they want to use it for car trackers, or IoTs, but provision has been made for these services already. They are not under the Max-4 Rule,” the NCC official said.

The Max-4 rule announced by the Federal Government in April 2021 provides that telecom subscribers cannot have more than four lines per mobile network operator.

The NCC has also provided Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) an extension till July 31, 2024, to verify all NINs submitted by subscribers with four or fewer SIMs, as well as bar those whose NINs fail verification with NIMC.

The NCC was said to have arrived at this decision at a meeting it held to review requests from the major Mobile Network Operators that requested an extension for the verification of NINs submitted.

Pulse understands that the commission is also considering the idea of approving an online application solution for MNOs where their subscribers whose NIN verification failed due to biometric mismatch can update their records on the app, while existing subscribers can register additional lines.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NGX market cap closes at ₦59.121 trillion as investors lose ₦48 billion

NGX market cap closes at ₦59.121 trillion as investors lose ₦48 billion

No deadline extension for phone lines not linked to NIN  — NCC insists

No deadline extension for phone lines not linked to NIN  — NCC insists

Choosing the perfect garden hose for UK gardens

Choosing the perfect garden hose for UK gardens

Businesses that received COVID-19 loans yet to repay over ₦261bn years later

Businesses that received COVID-19 loans yet to repay over ₦261bn years later

10 African countries that waste the most food in 2024

10 African countries that waste the most food in 2024

Isimi Lagos: Nigeria’s elite country home community valued at over $50m

Isimi Lagos: Nigeria’s elite country home community valued at over $50m

African Nations to dominate top 10 growing economies worldwide in 2024

African Nations to dominate top 10 growing economies worldwide in 2024

What does CBN recapitalisation mean for Nigerian banks? [Explainer]

What does CBN recapitalisation mean for Nigerian banks? [Explainer]

CBN raises commercial banks' capital base to ₦500bn

CBN raises commercial banks' capital base to ₦500bn

Pulse Sports

Nigeria vs Mali: Has Finidi George done enough to land Super Eagles job permanently?

Nigeria vs Mali: Has Finidi George done enough to land Super Eagles job permanently?

I want to emulate Keshi and win the AFCON - Finidi George shares ambitious Super Eagles dream

I want to emulate Keshi and win the AFCON - Finidi George shares ambitious Super Eagles dream

Michelle Alozie: I had to do it because of African referees

Michelle Alozie: I had to do it because of African referees

AC Milan star reveals he was named after Super Eagles legend Tijani Babangida

AC Milan star reveals he was named after Super Eagles legend Tijani Babangida

Give him the job! Super Eagles fans beg NFF to make Finidi George permanent coach after Nigeria's win over Ghana

Give him the job! Super Eagles fans beg NFF to make Finidi George permanent coach after Nigeria's win over Ghana

Super Eagles 2-1 Black Stars: Nigerians praise Iwobi, Lookman, Finidi George after friendly victory against Ghana

Super Eagles 2-1 Black Stars: Nigerians praise Iwobi, Lookman, Finidi George after friendly victory against Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Yemi Cardoso, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria [TechEconomy]

CBN increases interest rate to 24.75%

Naira to dollar rate in Nigeria

Naira appreciates further to ₦1,382.95/$ at official market

NewsNow Nigeria app officially launches in Amazon Appstore

NewsNow Nigeria app officially launches in Amazon Appstore

Dogecoin price surges but new meme coin DOGE20 offers faster transactions, staking rewards and potentially higher ROI for investors

Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE at $0.2 by March or ROI with DOGE20?