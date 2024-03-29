This countered a report that claimed the commission has extended the deadline by one week for subscribers with more than four SIMs, who are yet to link their lines National Identity Number (NIN).

The report also claimed the commission extended the deadline because of the Easter holiday, adding that telecommunication companies have been instructed not to bar any line from March 29.

However, the commission has dismissed the report saying there’s no going back on its deadline.

An official of the commission informed Pulse that the NCC is committed to ensuring that criminals do not “take advantage of having multiple unlinked SIMs to carry out their nefarious activities.”

“We are not standing back on our decision. March 29th is sacrosanct. Our resolve is hinged on the need to close in on the chaos of untoward ownership of multiple SIM cards with unverified NIN details.

We have instances where a single individual has over 10,000 lines linked to his NIN. In some cases, we have seen a single person with 1,000 lines, some 3,000 plus lines. What are they doing with these lines? the source queried.

The NCC official disclosed that the commission’s findings showed that many users of five or more SIMs did not purchase them for decent purposes or to undertake legitimate activities.

“We have given them enough time to make the decision of which of their lines they want to keep, and discard the others. They did not. All lines in this category with unverified NINs will be barred. They will be then expected to go to their operators and decide which of the lines they want to keep, as well as submit correct NIN details

“Some people would say they want to use it for car trackers, or IoTs, but provision has been made for these services already. They are not under the Max-4 Rule,” the NCC official said.

The Max-4 rule announced by the Federal Government in April 2021 provides that telecom subscribers cannot have more than four lines per mobile network operator.

The NCC has also provided Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) an extension till July 31, 2024, to verify all NINs submitted by subscribers with four or fewer SIMs, as well as bar those whose NINs fail verification with NIMC.

The NCC was said to have arrived at this decision at a meeting it held to review requests from the major Mobile Network Operators that requested an extension for the verification of NINs submitted.