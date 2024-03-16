ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

Nations impacted by regional internet outage

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Several countries across the region are currently grappling with a widespread internet outage, disrupting communications and online services in various nations.

Subsea Cables
Subsea Cables

This unexpected outage has raised concerns about the reliability and stability of internet infrastructure in the affected countries, affecting both businesses and individuals.

Recommended articles

Among the countries affected by this internet outage are:

  • Ivory Coast (Severe)
  • Liberia (High)
  • Benin (High)
  • Ghana (High)
  • Burkina Faso (High)
  • Togo (Medium)
  • Cameroon (Medium)
  • Gabon (Medium)
  • Namibia (Medium)
  • Niger (Medium)
  • Nigeria (Low)
  • Lesotho (Low)
  • South Africa (Low)

The outage has had a significant impact on various sectors, including banking, education, healthcare, and government services, highlighting the crucial role that internet connectivity plays in modern society.

ADVERTISEMENT

Authorities in affected countries are working tirelessly to restore internet services and minimize disruptions. However, the exact cause of the outage remains unclear, with speculation ranging from technical issues to cyberattacks targeting internet infrastructure.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerability of digital networks and emphasizes the importance of investing in robust cybersecurity measures and infrastructure resilience. It also underscores the need for international cooperation to address cyber threats and ensure the reliability of internet connectivity worldwide.

As efforts to restore internet services continue, businesses and individuals are urged to remain vigilant and take precautions to safeguard their digital assets and sensitive information. Policymakers are expected to conduct thorough investigations into the root cause of the outage and implement measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

In the meantime, affected countries are facing challenges as businesses encounter disruptions to their operations, and individuals struggle to access essential services online. The full extent of the damage caused by the outage is yet to be determined, but swift action is necessary to address the underlying issues and prevent similar incidents in the future.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

ALX empowers female entrepreneurs for International Women's Day

ALX empowers female entrepreneurs for International Women's Day

Nations impacted by regional internet outage

Nations impacted by regional internet outage

Meet Circo- The social media app launching exclusive username reservations, glamourising African content & creators

Meet Circo- The social media app launching exclusive username reservations, glamourising African content & creators

Ability Over Gender: Union Bank’s advocacy for gender inclusiveness

Ability Over Gender: Union Bank’s advocacy for gender inclusiveness

Nigeria's inflation hits 31.70% in February as food prices surge

Nigeria's inflation hits 31.70% in February as food prices surge

A Gambler's guide to Global Gaming destinations

A Gambler's guide to Global Gaming destinations

10 FAQ about Mastercard contactless solutions answered

10 FAQ about Mastercard contactless solutions answered

Jobberman targets vocational skills training for 500,000 women in Nigeria

Jobberman targets vocational skills training for 500,000 women in Nigeria

Top 10 most respected countries in Africa

Top 10 most respected countries in Africa

Pulse Sports

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Traders at the market attributed the hike in prices to increase in the demand amid low supply of the produce

Fruit prices in Kano increase due to ongoing Ramadan fast demand

Unlocking Value: 5 Compelling reasons to choose Redmi A3

Unlocking Value: 5 Compelling reasons to choose Redmi A3

Lagos, Nigeria [BI]

The EIU predicts exit of more multinationals from Nigeria in 2024

A Gambler's guide to Global Gaming destinations

A Gambler's guide to Global Gaming destinations